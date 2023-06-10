iOS 17 Leaks: Apple leak reveals numerous changes for upcoming iOS version and iPhone 15 Pro Max – The Economic Times

Don’t miss out on ET Prime stories! Get your daily dose of business updates on WhatsApp. click here!

Unleashing Creativity: While norms are needed for major companies, smaller players should be allowed to flourish, OpenAI CEO says in a conversation with Times Internet vice chairman Satyan Gajwani.

The government’s strict approval process for granting visas to Chinese nationals and clearing investment plans of Chinese firms is now hurting Indian businesses, with projects getting delayed or even scrapped, multiple industry executives told ET.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) on Wednesday moved its forecast on India’s economic expansion for this fiscal year higher to 6%, from 5.9%, while citing weak global demand and the effect of monetary policy tightening as factors constraining the growth.

An indication of patch recovery? Why China’s holiday spending boom fails to impress many

Stock Radar: After 20% fall from Feb highs, this smallcap regains hold above 200-DMA; time to buy?

Rahul Yadav: I stopped sharing data and Info Edge sent me a notice. You call it financial fraud?

‘Hydrogen fuel to India-specific safety ratings’

Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits flood-hit areas

Modi chants raised during Kejriwal’s speech

Air India to refund full amount

Sanjeev Jeeva case: Autopsy report reveals…

6 children stabbed in knife attack in France

50% of ₹2000 notes returned to banks: RBI

Smoky haze over US and Canada could last …

Sensex falls 294 pts; Nifty below 18,650

‘Idea of a king has come back!’: Congress

