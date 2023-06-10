Netflix Added 35 Movies and Series for February 1st, 2023 – What's on Netflix



Netflix kickstarts the month with 35 new additions.

Arctic is now streaming on Netflix – Picture: Bleecker Street.

Pinch. Punch. First of the month. Welcome along to your roundup of what’s now streaming on Netflix in the United States for February 1st, 2023. Today, we saw 29 new movies added to the service and 6 new TV series. We’ll also check what’s trending in Netflix’s top 10s.

Today’s new arrivals kicks off what is due to be a busy month of new additions to Netflix.

Picture: Warner Bros. Pictures

Best movie trilogy of all time? The chances are The Lord of the Rings is top of that list, and today, Netflix nabbed all three movies.

Based on the J.R.R. Tolkien novels, these three movies masterfully adapts the tale of Frodo Baggins taking the ring of power to Mount Doom to defeat Sauron.

As we predicted a little earlier in the week, the three movies now streaming on Netflix sadly are not the beloved extended versions of the Peter Jackson trilogy.



A regular feature in the Netflix top 10s over the past few weeks has been New Amsterdam, the medical drama from NBC. Following the release of the first two seasons on Netflix on January 1st, we’ve now been treated to the third and fourth seasons of the show.

For those unfamiliar, New Amsterdam follows a new medical director who breaks the rules to heal the system at America’s oldest public hospital.

Number of episodes: 4

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Documentary

Director: Emilie Dumay, Aurelien Leturgie

Writer: Emilie Dumay, Aurelien Leturgie

Runtime: 42 mins

Adding to Netflix’s ever-expanding library of limited docuseries today is Gunther’s Millions, the bizarre tale of a dog handler living a large luxe life — with a cult-like entourage.

Four episodes of the docu-series land on Netflix globally today.

Please note that this list primarily covers what’s now streaming on Netflix in the United States. Other countries lineups will differ.

You can find an expanded version of this list with box art, trailers, cast list, and loads more information via our what’s new on Netflix hub.

Can anything stop Ginny & Georgia? It continues to top the charts and on the movie front, You People is still doing the numbers despite enormous competition from the second Minions movie currently exclusively streaming on Netflix.

What are you checking out on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.

Founder and webmaster of What’s on Netflix. Based in Norwich in the United Kingdom, Kasey has been tracking the comings and goings of the Netflix library for a decade having started the site in 2013. Contact: [email protected]



