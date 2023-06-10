Save $450 On The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 – GameSpot

Several other Surface Pro models and accessories are also on sale.

Black Friday is still over a week away, but the online holiday discounts are already rolling in, including this deal on a 13-inch Surface Pro 8 with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a Intel Evo Platform Core i5 processor for just $900 (down from $1350) at Best Buy.

Along with those specs, the tablet’s 13-inch touchscreen sports a maximum 120Hz refresh rate and a 2880 x 1920 pixel resolution, and up to 16 hours of battery life. There is also a front-facing and rear-facing camera on the tablet you can use for Zoom meetings or shooting video, and it supports the Windows Hello Camera feature so you can sign in with facial recognition instead of a password. Like other Surface Pro 8 models, this configuration supports the Surface Pen 2 and Surface Pro keyboard, which are sold separately, and the tablet’s Bluetooth connectivity or Thunderbolt 4 ports to attach other components and accessories like external displays, GPUs, or hard drives. The device ships with Windows 11 pre-installed.

Snagging this Surface Pro 8 model for $450 cheaper is a great deal, but it’s not the only discount on the hybrid tablet-laptop available at Best Buy right now. There are also multiple other Surface Pro 7+, 8, and Surface Pro X models on sale, as well as a few accessories. Check out all the Surface Pro discounts at Best Buy , and be sure to take a look at Best Buy’s full Black Friday sale.

