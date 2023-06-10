Avalanche (AVAX) Falls 0.06%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Tuesday – InvestorsObserver

Avalanche (AVAX) has been relatively less volatile compared to the crypto market. So far Tuesday, the Distributed Software Platform has lost 5.78% to $13.9.

Low Volatility

InvestorsObserver gives Avalanche a low volatility rank of 24, placing it in the bottom 24% of cryptos on the market.

The Volatility Gauge follows this means that the rank represents its recent trends and isn’t overly influenced by a sudden spike – or two – in volatility. AVAX’s low volatility reading comes with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the coin has relatively narrow price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.

Avalanche price is trading near resistance. With support near $12.88 and resistance near $14.14. This positions Avalanche with potential selling pressures ahead as it may be getting over extended.

What is a Coin?

A coin is a cryptocurrency that exists on its own blockchain. these are typically used for payments. Depending on the cryptocurrency, what those payments are used for may vary from general use in the Digital Money sub-class to more specific uses in some other sub-classes.

