Prime Video April 2023 Schedule: New TV & Movie Release Dates – ComingSoon.net

By Tudor Leonte

The fifth and final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is the crown jewel on the Prime Video April 2023 schedule.

On April 14, Prime Video will release The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5. The series is written and directed by Amy Sherman-Palladino (Gilmore Girls) and executive producer Daniel Palladino (Family Guy). The show stars Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam “Midge” Maisel, Tony Shalhoub as Midge’s father Abe Weissman, Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson, Michael Zegen as Midge’s husband Joel Maisel, and Marin Hinkle as Midge’s mother Rose Weissman. The final season will also feature Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, Reid Scott, Alfie Fuller, and Jason Ralph.

“After burning bridges and being cut from tour, Midge Maisel persisted through Season Four, rebuilding her career and reputation,” reads the synopsis. “The final moments of the season culminated with Midge leaving Carnegie Hall reinvigorated and ready to weather any blizzard. After an epiphany in front of The Gordon Ford Show‘s snowy billboard, Midge is ready to ‘Go forward’ and fight for her ascent to stardom — equipped with her quick wit and sharp tongue, and nothing else to lose. In the fifth and final season, Midge finds herself closer than ever to the success she’s dreamed of, only to discover that closer than ever is still so far away.”

When I’m not feasting my eyes on the Lord of the Rings trilogy, I’m probably watching some MMA fights. Dreaming of the United States. Sic Parvis Magna.

