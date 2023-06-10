How to download Aadhaar, PAN card on your phone using WhatsApp – India Today

By Divya Bhati: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) launched DigiLocker, an Indian online digitalization service, a couple of years ago. DigiLocker provides access to authentic documents/certificates such as a driving license, vehicle registration, and academic marksheet in digital format from the original issuers. While there is a dedicated DigiLocker website and app for Aadhaar holders, its services are also available on WhatsApp. People can easily download their documents like an Aadhaar card, PAN card from DigiLocker via the MyGov Helpdesk WhatsApp chatbot.

With the use of the MyGov Helpdesk chatbot, you can easily download and access any of your official documents in a few simple steps. The documents include Aadhaar Card, PAN, Driving license, marksheets and more. So, if you are still not used to the facility of DigiLocker via website or app, the WhatsApp chatbot service is at your rescue. From Aadhaar Card to PAN and even marksheets, everything will be available to you at any time in WhatsApp.

To access your documents from the MyGov HelpDesk chatbot on WhatsApp, here is a quick step-by-step guide.

How to download Aadhaar, PAN through WhatsApp

– Step 1: Save +91-9013151515 as the MyGov HelpDesk contact number in your phone.

– Step 2: Open WhatsApp and refresh your WhatsApp contact list.

– Step 3: Search and open the MyGov HelpDesk chatbot.

– Step 4: In the MyGov HelpDesk chat Type ‘Namaste’, ‘Hi’.

– Step 5: The chatbot will ask you to opt between DigiLocker or Cowin service. Select ‘DigiLocker Services’.

– Step 6: Now Tap ‘Yes’ when the chatbot asks if you have a DigiLocker account. In case you don’t have then create your account by visiting the official website or DigiLocker App.

– Step 7: The chatbot will now ask for your 12-digit Aadhaar number to link and authenticate your DigiLocker account. Enter your Aadhaar number and send.

– Step 8: You will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number. Enter the chatbot.

– Step 9: The chatbot lists will show you all the documents linked with your DigiLocker account.

– Step 10: To download, type and send the number the document is listed at.

– Step 11: Your document will be available for download in the chat box in PDF form.

Notably, you can download only one document at a time. Also, you can only download the documents that are issued by DigiLocker. In case your needed document is not issued, you can get them on the DigiLocker site or app. Once issued, it can be accessed using the WhatsApp chatbot at any time.

Add IndiaToday to Home Screen

source