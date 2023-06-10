Huawei introduces MateBook E 2023 as Microsoft Surface Pro … – Notebookcheck.net

Huawei has presented the MateBook E 2023, one of several products that it has announced today in China. As expected, Huawei has upgraded the MateBook E to newer processors; the model we reviewed last year relied on Intel Tiger Lake-U series processors. Surprisingly, the MateBook E 2023 does not feature Raptor Lake-U successors, such as the Core i5-1335U or the Core i7-1355U.

Instead, Huawei offers the Huawei MateBook E 2023 with the Core i5-1230U and the Core i7-1260U, a pair of 10-core processors with 2 performance cores, 8 efficiency cores and Iris Xe Graphics G7 iGPUs of various descriptions. Still, Huawei has brought the MateBook E platform onto PCIe 4.0 SSDs. At launch, Huawei sells the MateBook E 2023 with up to a 1 TB SSD, twice the maximum storage of its predecessor. Additionally, the 2-in-1 features up to 16 GB of RAM, although it is unclear whether this is LPDDR4, LPDDR4x, LPDDR5 or LPDDR5x.

Moreover, the MateBook E 2023 has a 12.6-inch OLED display that continues to operate at 2,560 x 1,600 pixels in a 16:10 aspect ratio. While those are the same specifications as the display found in last year’s model, Huawei has upped the refresh rate from 60 Hz to 120 Hz. The MateBook E continues to offer a 42 Wh battery though, which Huawei couples with a 10.8 Wh battery in the device’s keyboard accessory. The latter also supports Bluetooth, allowing you to use it wirelessly, unlike the Surface Pro 9 and the Type Cover.

The MateBook E 2023 starts at CNY 7,499 (~US$1,072) in China with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. Alternatively, the 2-in-1 is available for CNY 7,999 (~US$1,143) with 1 TB of storage and 16 GB of RAM. Huawei has not commented on the release of the MateBook E 2023 globally yet, though.

