Bitcoin Down, Ethereum Back From All-Time Low; PancakeSwap (CAKE) Most Trending Crypto – Outlook India

Bitcoin down by 0.09 per cent, while Ethereum bounced back by 3.08 per cent after reaching its all-time low today afternoon

What we need is a UCC that is acceptable to all sections of society, gender and communities

Feminists movements first welcomed the idea of a Uniform Civil Code. But as right-wingers hijacked the proposal, they retracted and called for reforms in personal laws instead

The proposed Uniform Civil Code is part of a patriarchal Hindu nationalist agenda to give community land to corporates in the name of women’s rights

A record of the lives of Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley comprising 15 years’ worth of footage

The Christian community feels that a Uniform Civil Code will interfere with its personal laws, especially when it comes to divorce

Updated: 06 Aug 2022 6:16 pm



Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s largest cryptocurrency was down, while Ethereum (ETH) bounced back from its all-time low on Friday evening. Meanwhile, today’s most searched crypto was PancakeSwap (CAKE), a decentralised finance protocol.





The global crypto market capitalisation went up by 0.92 per cent to $1.1 trillion as of 4.30 pm. The global crypto volume was up by 2.40 per cent to $65.07 billion, according to Coinmarketcap data.



The trading volume in decentralised finance (DeFi) was about $6.46 billion or 9.93 per cent of the total crypto market over the last 24 hours. The volume of all Stablecoins is $58.96 billion or about 90.60 per cent of the total crypto market volume in the last 24 hours.



Bitcoin: As of 4.30 pm, Bitcoin fell by 0.09 per cent to $23,192.62 and currently commands a 40.37 per cent dominance in the crypto market.



In other news, the UK royal courts have denied the statements of tech expert and businessman, Craig Wright, who had claimed to be Bitcoin’s inventor, and white paper author of Blockchain, Satoshi Nakamoto. Even cryptocurrency enthusiast Peter McCormack has refuted these claims.



Ethereum: The price of Ethereum (ETH) this evening was $1,718.90, and it was up by 3.08 per cent.



As regard the price movement, Ethereum touched a new low with each passing hour, reaching its lowest price of $1,708 at 2:19 pm, slightly higher than its opening price of 1,667.2. Its trading volume also jumped by 19.79 per cent at $17,904,527,891.



Other Altcoins



Solana’s price was up by 0.08 per cent at $40.56 today.



Cardano (ADA) rose by 1.18 per cent at $0.5186. The 24-hour trading volume for ADA was up by 1.24 per cent at $506,705,569.



Binance coin (BNB) was down by 1.37 per cent at $315.45. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 20.71 per cent at $1,374,003,154.



Meme Coins



Dogecoin (DOGE) was up by 0.71 per cent at $0.06993. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 21.94 per cent at $355,760,281.



Shiba Inu (SHIB) was up by 0.48 per cent at $0.00001213.



Decentralised Finance (DeFi)



Yearn.Finance (YFI) was up by 7.12 per cent at $11,802.86. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 95.27 per cent at $168,386,804.

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

© 2023 Outlook Publishing India Pvt. Ltd

source