Crypto News Today: Big Eyes Coin Reaches $17 Million In Presale … – Analytics Insight

While meme tokens like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Floki Inu (FLOKI) use the routine canine-themed mascot, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has deviated from this and has adopted a feline mascot with Anime features. It has helped Big Eyes Coin attract the attention of millions of potential new users and raise a mammoth $17.3 million in its presale at the time of writing.
This editorial piece will examine each cryptocurrency mentioned thus far, exploring their current trends and what makes them so popular among meme coin enthusiasts. Dogecoin and Floki Inu are two established platforms, while Big Eyes Coin will join the market in 2023 after the conclusion of its highly-anticipated and record-breaking presale.
The Big Eyes Coin platform has seen mammoth growth since the inception of its presale. As mentioned above, the platform has raised $17.3 million at the time of writing and recently raised $1 million in just a day!
So, what makes the Big Eyes Coin platform so desirable? Big Eyes Coin has shown its worth in the crypto market through its planned NFT collection and charitable donations. The NFT collection will feature the Big Eyes mascot, a cute cat with Anime features, catering to the growing population of Anime consumers.
Big Eyes Coin’s charity work will come through significant donations to ocean conservation charities. The Big Eyes team will set aside 5% of their tokens for ocean sanctuaries and other important causes like the welfare of children. Big Eyes Coin has already contributed $1,000 to Action for Child Trauma International, a charity providing mental health support to vulnerable children.
After a pretty dismal performance in the crypto market last year, Dogecoin has shown what it means to be a top meme coin in the crypto market. The meme coin pioneer has climbed back up the crypto ladder and now sits as the ninth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation.
Dogecoin is also experiencing a positive trend as of late, increasing its market capitalisation by 6.28% in the past seven days at the time of writing. If this positive trend continues, holding Dogecoin could provide explosive returns.
Dogecoin was one of the first cryptocurrencies that prioritised community. This has proven to be a great strength for the cryptocurrency, growing a strong, vibrant and diverse community that helps the platform through the woes of bear markets.
Unlike most meme tokens, Floki Inu is a multi-chain token, meaning that it can be used on both the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Additionally, since the token is locked on the Ethereum blockchain and BSC for 265 years, there is no chance of a rug-pull scam.
Another benefit of the Floki Inu token is that the platform has a good marketing strategy. Each Floki Inu transaction fee is split between funding the ecosystem and advertisements and onboarding high-profile figures!
So, how is Floki Inu doing today? The platform has seen a positive trend in the past seven days, increasing its market capitalisation by 6.24% at the time of writing.
In today’s crypto news, we can see that Floki Inu and Dogecoin are performing well. The two meme token giants are experiencing positive trends, showcasing their ability to provide explosive returns. Additionally, the new meme token, Big Eyes Coin, is rampaging through its presale stages, raising mammoth amounts of funds each day.
If Big Eyes Coin achieves its goal of $12 million raised in January, the platform will launch early. If you use the ‘LAUNCHBIGEYES200’ promo code at the checkout, you will be entitled to 200% bonus tokens!
Disclaimer: Any financial and crypto market information given on Analytics Insight is written for informational purpose only and is not an investment advice. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Analytics Insight of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims.
Analytics Insight® is an influential platform dedicated to insights, trends, and opinion from the world of data-driven technologies. It monitors developments, recognition, and achievements made by Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and Analytics companies across the globe.
