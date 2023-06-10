Verizon's new promo gives away free 5G to test against AT&T or T … – XDA Developers

You can now test out Verizon’s 5G network for free by downloading its app and having an unlocked phone.

While it's easy to go and check out a new smartphone, that's not always the case when it comes to wireless service. For the most part, wireless carriers always promise to provide the best coverage available. But, what often happens is that consumers will look at a coverage map and will just have to make a choice. Unfortunately, coverage maps aren't always accurate, and sometimes customers can be left with subpar service at their homes, office, or other places they frequent.

Thankfully, wireless carriers in the United States have started offering digital test drives, allowing customers to try its wireless network for 30 days without any cost. Now, Verizon is finally getting in on the fun, offering up to 30 days of mobile phone service for free.

The new Verizon Test Drive will allow curious customers to try out the carrier's talk, text, and internet services for a total of 30 days. When you sign up for the test drive, there is no credit check or commitment, you get a temporary phone number from Verizon and use the service as you please. You also won't lose your current number, so this should put some minds at ease.

For the trial, you'll have access to unlimited minutes for talk, and unlimited texts, and will be able to use 100GB of high-speed 5G data. The only thing you will need to provide is a smartphone that is unlocked and capable of supporting an eSIM. Once the trial is over, the service will simply just shut off. From there, you can make a choice about whether you want to sign up for Verizon service or not.

If you'd like to try it out, you can download the My Verizon app using your compatible phone and click the "start free trial" button. It will then check to see if your phone is compatible. For those that are interested in other carriers, AT&T and T-Mobile also offer similar services.

Source: Verizon

Timi has been writing about technology for over a decade, focusing on smartphones, computers, and anything else with electricity coursing through its veins. He writes for XDA, covering all things mobile, and occasionally sheds light on some of the best deals on the internet.

