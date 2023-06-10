The 17 Best Netflix Shows to Stream in 2023, New AND Returning – Cosmopolitan

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we love. Promise.

New! Stuff! To! Watch!!!

Hey you. It’s been a good year for TV so far, and while we probably won’t get any new

Stranger Things in 2023, there’s still plenty to watch on Netflix. Are you thirsty for the return of a particular show, hungry for something new, or still salty about a fave that got canceled? Big prestige shows like The Sandman, The Watcher, and Wednesday were hits in 2022 but might not return until 2024. Here is your guide to the best shows coming to Netflix in 2023 as well as the ones coming back.

First, let’s pour one out for the shows we lost in 2022. The Midnight Club, Resident Evil, Partner Track, and Blockbuster all got canceled after one season. Fate: The Winx Saga, Russian Doll, Space Force, and Warrior Nun got the axe after two seasons. Locke & Key, Dead to Me,and Ozark ended after a slightly more dignified three and four seasons. The most iconic final season was probably Grace and Frankie. Did you know those ladies were kicking it for seven seasons?? That’s rad but like… considering how many shows don’t make it to three seasons on yee olde streaming service I wouldn’t get too attached to the newbies this year.

Next, there are some returning shows on Netflix we can expect in 2023 that don’t have release dates just yet. They include: The Crown, Bridgerton, Sex Education, and new seasons of unscripted shows like Nailed It.

But that’s enough of me and my encyclopedic little Netflix nerd brain listing shows and their fates. Here are the best Netflix shows to look forward to in 2023:

Release date: January 1

This Netflix series about a crew of thieves planning a major heist was the perfect New Year’s binge, but it’s still pretty good even in May. If you like movies like Ocean’s Eleven, this one’s for you.

Release date: January 5

The other former teen mother/teen daughter show with two "G"s set in New England finally returned for a second season after the first season aired in 2021.

Release date: January 19

It’s a sequel to That ’70s Show set in the ’90s, a.k.a. "wanna feel old" the television show.

Release date: January 27

got the Netflix series adaptation treatment. It’s about an independent group of teenage ghost hunters competing with larger corporate entities in London. Ruby Stokes, who briefly appeared in Bridgerton as the middle daughter Francesca, left the ‘ton behind to star as the show’s supernaturally gifted protagonist.

Release date: February 2

This spinoff of On My Block is about a curse (!!!!), so yes, it’s worth watching.

Release date for Part 1: February 9

Release date for Part 2: March 9

Speaking of London, Joe Goldberg is at again—this time across the pond. Will unsuspecting victims fall for him? Kinda can’t wait to find out, TBH.

Release date: February 16

Honestly, if you still need a New Year’s resolution for 2023, make it "watch more sitcoms." There’s nothing like relaxing to a silly comedy, and you don’t have to press play on The Office for the bazillionth time in order to get that feeling.

Release date: February 23

Pogues, ASSEMBLE!!!!!

Release date: March 16

The fantasy show that debuted in 2021 was gorgeous and magical and very horny in an unresolved-sexual-tension kind of way, but there was a lot of lore you miiiiiight have forgotten in two years. Thankfully, season 2 gave even more context.

Release date: April 13

When a mobster’s girlfriend goes on the run, an ex-cop takes a job tracking her down and in doing so returns to his home state. He’s played by Edgar Ramirez, who you may remember as the hot detective from The Undoing.

Release date: April 20

Kerri Russell is BACK, but instead of a Russian spy she’s playing…a diplomat.

Release date: May 4

I know, I know, you’re still waiting for season 3. But the spin-off all about the young Queen, her new husband George III, young versions of characters you know and love like Brimsley, Lady Danbury, and Violet Bridgerton is romantic, dramatic, and dare I say even ~spicier than the latest season of Bridgerton.

Release date: June 8

The story just keeps getting juicer and juicer, and we have to wait until June to find out how this season ends? Argh!

Release date: June 8

I don’t know if you guys remember how season 3 ended, but it was a GAME! CHANGER!

Release date: June, TBD

Uhhhh…surprise?? There’s a new season coming SO SOON!

Release date: June 29

Will this actually be the final season? Maybe that alleged fourth season, in which Liam Hemsworth is supposed to take over the titular role from Henry Cavill, won’t actually happen. I’d be… fine with that, I think? Sorry Mr. Flowers.

Release date: August 3

The sweetest little queer couples on the PLANET are back, and I can’t contain my SQUEEEEE. (Is that cringe? Sorry not sorry.) In season 2 Nick and Charlie are official, Tara and Darcy are going to be challenged, and Tao and Elle might take the next step. Simply, I cannot wait.

