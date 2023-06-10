Android 13 with January security patch live, download Pixel OTA … – 9to5Google

The year in Pixel updates gets underway today with the Android 13 January security patch for the Pixel 4a, 4a 5G, 5, 5a, 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7 and 7 Pro.

There are 20 security issues resolved in the Android 13 January patch dated 2023-01-01 and 40 for 2023-01-05. Vulnerabilities range from high to critical.

In the most recent Android Security & Privacy Year in Review, Google notes that “no critical security vulnerabilities affecting the Android platform were publicly disclosed without a security update or mitigation available for Android devices.” Additionally, there was an 84% year-over-year jump in security patches during Q4 2018 compared to the prior year.

The dedicated bulletin for Google devices lists eight additional security fixes, with the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro featuring their own build for Australia’s Telstra.

