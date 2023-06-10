How to easily cancel HBO Max in five steps – Pocket-lint

If HBO Max is potentially on your chopping block, here is how to cancel it.

So, you’re looking to tighten your streaming budget headed into the winter months. We get it. Fuel oil costs a lot, as do groceries. If HBO Max is potentially on your chopping block in the coming months, here is how to cancel it. It’s the quickest and easiest way, so long as you can remember where you first subscribed for the video streaming service.

To cancel your HBO Max subscription, you must first figure out where you signed up for an HBO Max account or who bills you for the service.

HBO Max subscriptions are available through HBO Max itself or third-party billing providers (which is where you signed up or who bills you for HBO Max). For example, you may have signed up for HBO Max through the HBO Max for iOS app, HBO Max for Android app, or even the HBO Max for Samsung TV app. If so, your subscription is through those respective third-party providers.

To find out who bills you for HBO Max, go to HBOMax.com and then:

From there, you will find who your subscription is billed through (only available with Adult profiles). Your bank statement should also supply this info, or you could ask your TV provider if they charge you.

Once you’ve figured out who bills you for HBO Max, you can go ahead and cancel the service. Your subscription will auto-renew until you cancel it. To avoid a charge, Warner Bros Discovery warns that you have a couple days before your next billing cycle starts to cancel your subscription. When you cancel your subscription, you can continue streaming until the end of your billing period.

If you subscribed to HBO Max directly through HBO Max, do the following on your computer:

You’ve now canceled HBO Max in five steps!

If you subscribed to HBO Max through a third-party billing provider, then the cancellation steps will vary by the billing provider. Warner Bros Discovery has handy support pages for a few popular third-party billing providers. To find out how to cancel your subscription, find your billing provider below:

After months of teasing, HBO rolled out its ad-supported streaming plan for HBO Max in June 2021.

The new tier is $5 cheaper than the regular plan, costing just $10 per month in the US. Keep in mind the whole point of HBO from the get-go was an ad-free content experience, so many have wondered how the network plans to suddenly start incorporating commercials. Executives are promising “an elegant, tasteful ad experience that is respectful of great storytelling”.

Those who choose to subscribe to the cheaper tier will not only get HBO Max’s new “tasteful” ads but also fewer premium features. Video streaming quality will be limited to 1080p, reserving 4K streaming for the regular plan. Also, some titles will not be available for offline viewing, and even same-day movie premieres will be limited to subscribers of the regular plan.

Ad-supported plan subscribers will eventually be able to watch these titles; they’ll just need to wait months after their theatrical release windows end in the US. Those on the ad-supported plan will have access to HBO Max Originals, however.

Elyse Betters Picaro is the operations manager at Pocket-lint. She is based in Upstate New York and has written over 8,000 articles — including news, how-tos, explainers, and reviews on technology and even TV and entertainment-focused content. Previously, she was a managing editor at ZDNET, and even earlier in her career, she was an editor at 9to5Mac and 9to5Google. Elyse has also worked as a beat reporter at regional newspapers in New England and has freelanced for global websites such as the BBC. She holds a Master of Fine Arts in writing from The New School in Manhattan and a Bachelor of Arts in journalism from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.

