Google discontinued support for the first-generation Chromecast – XDA Developers

It looks like Google quietly discontinued support for its original Chromecast, with the information now coming to light.

Apparently, Google quietly ended support for its very first Chromecast last month, ending a ten-year run of updates. The first Chromecast made its debut in 2013, and since then, many more have been announced and released. As far as the last update the device received, the Chromecast was updated in November 2022 with software version 1.36.159268, which only brought "bug fixes and improvements." If you're still using the original Chromecast, you can still continue using it, but Google does warn that there could be issues in the future.

The information was found on Google's Chromecast Help support page by 9to5Google, stating that support for the first generation Chromecast has ended. Apparently, this was updated sometime last month, and is now only coming to light. As far as what this means, users of first generation Chromecast will no longer receive any updates. Furthermore, Google will no longer provide any kind of technical support for the product. While the devices will continue to work, Google does warn that "Users may notice a degradation in performance."

Google's latest streaming device gives you all the excellent Google TV hs to offer, including access to Google Assistant, and it does so at a great price.

The new Chromecast with Google TV is a simple and relatively affordable streaming device for casual users.

So, if you're still using the first generation Chromecast, you might want to upgrade once you start noticing things aren't working so well. Luckily, pricing hasn't changed much since the initial Chromecast that was released a decade ago, with the latest model coming in at just $30. Google has also expanded its lineup, offering a 4K version of the Chromecast, which is perfect for most modern televisions.

Timi has been writing about technology for over a decade, focusing on smartphones, computers, and anything else with electricity coursing through its veins. He writes for XDA, covering all things mobile, and occasionally sheds light on some of the best deals on the internet.

source