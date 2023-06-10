How To Use WhatsApp On Two Phones With Same Number – Forbes

WhatsApp icon

I use two phones, one iPhone and one Android. I’m sure there are many like me who have separate work and personal phones. Thanks to everything being on the cloud, our emails, photos, and more can be accessed on both the devices simultaneously. But that wasn’t the case with WhatsApp until recently. And it used to bother me a lot. You needed to rely on tricks to use the same WhatsApp account on two phones. However, the messaging service has improved with recent updates and now allows you to use WhatsApp on two phones with the same number. Here’s how-

You no longer need to rely on tricks to access the same WhatsApp account on two phones. But before we begin, there are a few requirements which you need to fulfil.

Link a Device on WhatsApp screen in the app on iPhone.

It’s a blessing to be able to pick up any of my two phones and use the same WhatsApp account to message my friends and family. You can do this too!

That’s it! Your secondary device will start syncing WhatsApp messages, and you are all set. I’ve noticed that sometimes, the app doesn’t sync all the messages. It happens when the secondary phone is not connected to the internet for a while, and you continue using WhatsApp on your primary phone. But it works most of the time, and has made my life so much easier.

