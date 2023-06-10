The New Apple Mac Mini M1: Sometimes Bigger Isn't Better – MUO – MakeUseOf

Apple’s new Mac Mini M1 raises the bar for budget-friendly desktops—with a few caveats.

In the business world, there is an old saying: “Good, fast, and cheap. You can only pick two.” While that may be true with most things, the new Mac mini M1 is here to prove that it’s possible to have all three. But how does this tiny tempest stack up against its more portable counterparts? And, can Apple’s budget-class desktop hang with the big guns when it comes to performance?

Like all of Apple’s products, the Mac mini M1 forgoes flashy aesthetics for a more minimalistic look. You won’t find any color options here. The mini M1 comes in a single shade of take-it-or-leave-it silver. It’s the same brushed silver that Apple’s offered on its laptops for years, yet somehow the color still feels fresh.

The rear ports are tucked into a single solid piece of matte black plastic, and a rubberized power button hides just beside the connection for the power cable. Everything rests on a slightly grippy circular plastic base. This base lifts the mini off the desktop just enough to give the computer a floating appearance.

Unfortunately, the corner placement of the power button seems like a case of visual design over utility. We’d prefer to see the power button on the front of the unit. We also found that when pressing the power button, the mini rotated slightly on its base. While it only took a few seconds to right the unit, rotation happened frequently enough to prove irritating.

Despite this tiny bugaboo, it’s hard to deny that the Mac mini M1 is a handsome machine. While its minuscule form factor could easily be hidden behind a monitor, we feel the M1 is really meant to be left on the desktop for passersby to ogle.

The Mac mini M1 offers several different customization options. The base model boasts 8 gigabytes (GB) of RAM and a 256GB solid-state drive (SSD), and starts at $699.

RAM on the M1 mini can be configured up to 16GB, and storage can be configured up to 2TB. The specs on our demo model included 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, at a slightly higher price of $899.

For a full list of technical specifications, we recommend you visit Apple’s Mac mini M1 technical specification documentation.

Underneath the hood of the Mac mini is Apple’s first-generation M1 processor. This processor’s muscular performance differs from previous Apple Intel chips. The primary difference is its ARM (Advanced RISC Machine) architecture, which uses smaller sets of instructions at the processor level to optimize computing speeds. It’s the same chip used in the 2020 MacBook Air and in the 13-inch 2020 MacBook Pro. Apple states that this processor is the first 5-nanometer processing chip in a personal computer.

Additionally, the M1 is the first “system-on-a-chip” (SoC) that has been designed for use specifically with Macs. The SoC combines the 8-Core CPU, the 8-Core GPU, the image processor, SSD controller, 16-Core Neural Engine, unified memory architecture (RAM), and many other components onto a single chip.

In Apple’s previous Intel iterations, I/O, security, and the CPU were all housed separately. By combining these components, the M1 can operate faster and more efficiently. Apple claims image processing performance is up to 7.1 times faster than the i3. Why Apple would choose to compare the M1 to something as old as the i3, rather than the more recent i5 or i7, however, is anyone’s guess.

That being said, there is no doubt that the M1 chip is fast. Windows pop open, and videos over our gigabit connection were smooth and lag-free. After throwing significant amounts of window dragging, application opening, Spotlight searching, and image processing at the M1, it didn’t break a sweat. Even rendering a twenty-minute video in iMovie couldn’t slow the mini down—it tackled the task in less than five minutes.

One of the most interesting, yet double-edged, features of the M1 chip is its new unified memory architecture. This architecture allows the SoC to access RAM with low-latency and high-bandwidth. M1 uses a single cache of RAM that the SoC can access without having to use separate RAM “pools.” This means better overall performance and less power consumption.

Our benchmark testing of RAM proved many of Apple’s claims. Additionally, multiple open applications, several open Safari tabs, and YouTube streaming in 4K did not slow down our demo mini, despite its paltry 8 GB of RAM. It wasn’t until we tried to play 14 simultaneous YouTube videos that we noticed significant beach-balling. Once we closed a few tabs, the performance of the mini returned to normal.

Apple does offer a more robust 16 GB M1 on its website, but we were unable to procure one of these models before this review. Based on our testing though, it seems like 8 GB is plenty of RAM for most normal computing tasks.

The biggest drawback we found here was the lack of user-upgradeable RAM. Limiting the M1 to only 8 or 16 GB may cause power users to understandably balk. 16 GB doesn’t seem like a lot. For previous Intel mini’s, RAM topped out at 64 GB. And for brave DIYers who didn’t mind tinkering, RAM on previous Intel machines could be upgraded by the user.

This isn’t the case with the Mac mini M1. What you select at purchase is what you’re stuck with. While we feel that the upgraded 16 GB is more than enough for most users, some power users may want to consider how the mini might improve over the next several years.

We performed several tests on our demo mini to determine how it ranked among similar systems. We used three software utilities to perform these tests: GeekBench 5, Cinebench R23, and Blackmagicdesign’s Disk Speed Test. All three of these utilities are available on Apple’s App Store.

When compared to the 1000 score of an i3, which is GeekBench’s control, the Mac mini M1 scored 703 points higher overall. In this test, a higher score indicates better performance, and doubling the score indicates a processor that is twice as fast.

The next test we ran was with Cinebench R23, to see how our demo mini held up against some of its competitors.

We completed this test twice, and achieved similar performance results. In the Single Core category, only the 2.81 GHz i7 processor outperformed the M1 mini. The margin, however, was a scant 12 points. The M1 overtook the 1.69 GHz i7 processor by a margin of 138 points.

Finally, we tested read and write speeds to the 512 GB internal SSD. We let the test run for several cycles before taking this screenshot.

This test’s results showed stellar read and write performance across the board when using a 5 GB load.

The mini supports native resolution up to 4K, and supports Native DisplayPort output over USB-C. DVI, VGA, and Thunderbolt 2 support are available with the purchase of additional adapters. DVI works over HDMI with an adapter as well. The mini also supports high-dynamic range (HDR) output.

The M1 will drive a single 6K display over Thunderbolt at 60Hz, and a single 4K display at 60Hz over HDMI 2.0. This means two-monitor setups don’t need additional adapters, as long as one monitor supports USB-C, and the other supports HDMI. If you have two USB-C monitors, however, you’ll need an adapter for the second monitor to work.

The display attached to our Mac mini M1 is the 2018 4K LG 27UK850-W. It’s connected via USB-C, and allows between 1504×846 and 3840×2160 resolutions. We could use the maximum resolution for our display with our demo M1, though by doing so, text became almost unreadably small. We feel that a resolution of 3008×1692 is the Goldilocks option if you’re using this display.

We also tried hooking up a BenQ Zowie 24” RL2455 1080P monitor with the LG, but the difference in display resolution was enough to be distracting. After some deliberation, we chose to stick with the single display, opting to use an iPad Pro and Sidecar for additional screen real estate.

The available display options are decent enough for most users, but if you’re looking for additional external display power you’ll have to look elsewhere. The Mac mini M1 does not support external GPUs.

Some users need the extra oomph an external GPU provides for in-game graphics processing or heavy graphics applications. But let us be clear, while you may play games on the Mac mini M1, this is not a gaming computer. It’s also not meant for the type of graphic-intensive work that might need an external GPU.

The mini’s internal GPU will handle 4K and 6K output without issue, but if you’re planning on using it for your next Hollywood production or Major League Gaming tournament, you’re going to be disappointed. A machine like this is more suited for a studio apartment than a movie studio and a business lobby rather than a Call of Duty lobby.

The one area that is severely lacking in the M1 Mac mini is sound. The factory speaker system is atrocious, and music sounds like it’s being delivered via rotary telephone. Despite adjusting the volume using the dedicated keyboard shortcuts, we found YouTube videos were always either too loud or too quiet. This condition was easily remedied by connecting a Bluetooth speaker, or a pair of AirPod Pros, but for those users who value onboard sound quality, the Mac mini M1 falls flat.

Unfortunately, poor sound quality means that you’ll need to invest in a set of desktop speakers or headphones if you don’t already have them. This added expense isn’t an issue for most, but for users stretching their budget, added expense may be a problem.

As for the machine itself, we found the Mac mini M1 to operate at a whisper. Even when under heavy processing loads the internal sound from the machine was barely audible.

Something that negatively sets the Mac mini M1 apart from its Intel predecessors is its lack of available ports. Previous Intel units had four USB-C Thunderbolt 3 ports and two USB-A ports. Not so with the new M1. With it, Apple decided to upgrade the previous Thunderbolt 3 ports to Thunderbolt 4, but they also reduced the total number of ports by two.

This reduction means two fewer places to plug in peripherals. It also means connecting a USB-C monitor reduces USB-C ports to one. While we haven’t found the decrease to be a problem, some users will need to purchase a separate hub if they would like to connect all of their external devices at the same time. Again, this adds an expense to the total cost of the M1.

For those who haven’t made the switch to a Thunderbolt display, an HDMI 2.0 port allows the mini to connect to HDMI monitors.

A gigabit ethernet port is included for users who appreciate the speed of hard-wired connections. For us though, the Mac mini performed well over our gigabit Wi-Fi connection without any noticeable slowdowns.

Running a speed test on the unit gave us around 560 Mbps downstream and 41 Mbps upstream via the 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 connection. We tried this test several times, and found the speeds fairly consistent. This connection speed was enough to make website loading snappy and resulted in no lag for on-the-fly 4K video playback.

The final port on the Mac mini M1 is the 3.5 mm audio jack. It’s nothing special, but we appreciate the ability to connect external speakers without sacrificing a precious USB port.

Previously, applications like Parallels and Bootcamp gave users the ability to dual-boot Windows alongside macOS installations. With the M1 chip, however, this ability has been removed. Bootcamp no longer works with the M1 mini. At present, Parallels is developing software to port Windows onto the ARM Architecture, but development is still in its infancy. Licensing of Windows software has also become an issue.

We used a pre-release version of Parallels to gain some Windows functionality on our demo mini, but we wouldn’t trust it with important business documentation or critical files. This lack of Windows support means that the Mac mini M1 may not be the right choice for users who depend on dual-booting as a part of their workflows.

If having a Windows machine alongside your macOS installation is important to you, you’ll want to skip the Mac mini M1 until these kinks are fully worked out.

Overall, we feel the Mac mini M1 is a phenomenal machine for everyday users who delight in snappy performance, small form-factor, and speedy all-around computing. Some power users will find the Mac mini M1 suits their needs quite well, but for users who need extreme processing capability, we suggest making another choice.

For homebodies who don’t mind sacrificing portability in their computer, or for those who prefer an ultraportable device, like an iPad, as their on-the-go tool, the Mac mini M1 makes for a fantastic home setup. For digital nomads, however, we feel the mini won’t compete with the portability of a dedicated laptop.

If you’re looking for a dependable budget machine for your business office, the Mac mini M1 is too good to pass up. And, if you need Windows support, the M1 may still be a good choice, but we recommend you wait a few months until someone figures out how to get Windows working correctly on ARM architecture.

Lastly, If you’re looking for a gaming computer or a video production machine, we say skip the mini altogether. You’ll be much happier with something that is a bit more specialized.

The Mac mini M1 ticks all the boxes for a great computer. The M1 chip slides through everyday tasks so smoothly, you’ll forget you’re using one of the most powerful machines in Apple’s arsenal.

The mini lies at that rare intersection of good, fast, and (relatively) cheap. While it does have some minor annoyances, they’re not dealbreakers. There’s so much more to love about this computer than there is to loathe.

With the M1, Apple has managed to shoehorn world-class performance into an unexpectedly small package. It’s an awesome value for the right type of user. But saying the Mac mini M1 is awesome is like saying the central coast of California is “pretty.” While the sentiment may be accurate, true appreciation only comes from experiencing it yourself.

