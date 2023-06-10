NASA's DART spacecraft hits asteroid in historic planetary defense test – NBC News

Sections

NASA launched an unmanned spacecraft to intentionally hit a non-threatening asteroid as a part of their DART mission to test defenses if the case of diverting an actual asteroid headed for Earth occurs. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson is joined by the DART coordination lead at Johns Hopkins University applied research laboratory Dr. Nancy Chabot to discuss the successful mission.

