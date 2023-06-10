This HP 15-inch laptop is discounted from $460 to $300 – Digital Trends

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

If you’re planning to buy a new laptop but you don’t need all the bells and whistles to keep the cost low, you should check out the HP Laptop 15z. It’s currently on sale from HP at $160 off, which pulls its price down to an affordable $300 from $460 originally. With the growing importance of owning a dependable laptop, there’s always high demand for offers like this one, so you’ll have to proceed with the purchase immediately if you don’t want to miss out on the discount.



The HP Laptop 15z won’t blow you away with its specifications, as it’s humbly equipped with the AMD Athlon Silver 7120U processor and AMD Radeon Graphics, with 8GB of RAM that’s considered by our guide on how much RAM do you need as a starting point for laptops. The device won’t be able to edit large video files or play the latest video games like the best laptops, but it will do a fine job in helping you complete daily tasks like browsing the internet, editing documents, working with spreadsheets, and preparing presentations. It can also serve as a decent entertainment hub with its 15.6-inch HD display that’s surrounded by narrow bezels on three sides.

With Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 128GB SSD, the HP Laptop 15z is ready for use right after unboxing as you won’t have to deal with installing an operating system yourself. There’s also ample storage space for the apps that you regularly use and the files that you need to easily access at all times. The laptop also comes with the HP True Vision 720p HD camera with dual-array digital microphones, so you’ll look and sound clear in video calls and online meetings.

It’s going to be tough to look through all the laptop deals online in your search for a cheap but reliable device, so we’ve done the work for you by flagging HP’s offer for the HP Laptop 15z. It’s on sale for just $300, for savings of $160 on its sticker price of $460. This discount won’t last forever though, and since it may expire without warning, it’s highly recommended that you add it to your cart and check out as fast as possible so that you can take advantage of this bargain for the HP Laptop 15z.



If you’re on the tightest of budgets but still need a Windows laptop, Walmart has the right laptop deals for you. Namely, you can buy the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook for $179 instead of $199. This is a super-basic laptop so it won’t suit everyone but if you’re in dire need of something Windows-based without spending much, this could be it. Here’s what you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook

You won’t see Gateway among our list of the best laptop brands. It might be a maker of laptops but none of them are exactly high-end. This particular laptop doesn’t even rival the best budget laptops but it does cover the very basics. It has an AMD Ryzen 3 3250U processor, 4GB of memory and 128GB of eMMC storage. Speed isn’t going to be its thing but it does mean you can use Windows 10 in S mode on the move which is essential for some situations.

You won’t always get the chance to buy the Dell XPS 15 with a huge discount, so you shouldn’t pass up this opportunity to purchase the laptop at $750 off. From its original price of $1,899, it will be yours for $1,149 in Dell’s ongoing summer sale. You need to act fast though, because stocks of the machine are already probably running low. Once the offer is gone, we’re not sure when it will become available again, so you should proceed with the purchase for one of the top laptop deals in the market right now.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 15

The Dell XPS 15 speaks for itself — it’s the top choice in our list of the best 15-inch laptops, and tagged as the best MacBook Pro alternative in our roundup of the best laptops. Whether you’ll be using it for a work-from-home arrangement or you want to give your college kid a dependable device for school, the Dell XPS 15 will be able to complete even the most demanding tasks with its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. It’s also got 16GB of RAM, which is the recommended number for laptops by our guide on how much RAM do you need.

If you’ve been waiting for a laptop deal before you spring and upgrade, Microsoft has your back with this deal. They’re taking the Surface Laptop Go 2 and removing $200 from its price while this deal lasts. It’s got specs you probably wouldn’t be able to easily find at this price a few years ago, all while being a great laptop for work/homework and just a splash of casual gaming. Check out the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 (now $500, usually $700) by tapping the button below or keep reading to get all of the great details.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Laptop 2

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 is a solid laptop with decent power and storage that works well for students, teachers, and young professionals. Looking at the specs for the version offered on sale (there are a few variations of storage size, etc.) you’re getting 128GB storage and 8GB of RAM. The Intel 11th Generation Core i5 processor is one of the big upgrade points from the original Microsoft Surface Laptop Go and is quite powerful for a laptop part. In other words, if you need to use some software and go beyond basic web browsing to get your work done, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 likely has you covered.

