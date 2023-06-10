Verizon Announces More Cities Are Getting Faster 5G Home Internet – Cord Cutters News



By

Kayla Wassell

on

in

Verizon recently announced it is rolling out 5G network upgrades in 20 cities across the United States to provide faster, more reliable service to a significantly larger number of people. This is in addition to the 25 areas it upgraded earlier this year.

If you live in one of these cities, expect to notice faster internet speeds:

Today, Verizon announced expansions in multiple cities in West Virginia as well.

“Verizon is widely known for having an extremely reliable 5G network experience, and it’s exciting to see the positive impact our work has had in West Virginia,” said Dean Brauer, Vice President of Engineering and Operations for Verizon. “Our network engineers work tirelessly to provide unmatched connectivity to our customers across Huntington, Morgantown, Fairmont, and Bridgeport and beyond, and we will not slow down.”

There are several types of 5G Verizon and other mobile companies use, each one touting theirs is the fastest. Last year, Verizon added C-Band spectrum and added 5G Ultra Wideband, also known as millimeter-wave (mmWave) the previous year.

During an investor event back in 2021, Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg pledged, “We will increase our capital by $10 billion over the next three years to put this spectrum into use as quickly as possible.” While this number is certain to change as Verizon continues its massive overhaul, the exact total isn’t as important as the service it’s providing to a larger area, especially in rural areas notorious for experiencing connection problems with any carrier.

The company aims to expand coverage to 175 million people while ramping up connection speeds and increasing fiber connection capacity, allowing approximately ten times the amount of data. In 2024, Verizon plans to provide coverage to over 250 million people with mid-band 5G.

Disclaimer: To address the growing use of ad blockers we now use affiliate links to sites like http://Amazon.com, streaming services, and others. Affiliate links help sites like Cord Cutters News, LLC stay open. Affiliate links cost you nothing but help me support my family. We do not allow paid reviews on this site. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from :

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp’s privacy practices here.

Cord Cutters News makes money through affiliate partner links: If you click on a link, we may earn a commission. Our writers and editors create all reviews, news, and other content to inform readers, with no influence from our business team. Learn more about how we make money. We take pains to ensure our site is accurate and up to date, but some information might be different than what you find by visiting a vendor website.

© 2023 Cord Cutters News. All rights reserved.

source