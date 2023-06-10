Apple iPad (10th generation): Everything you need to know about … – Pocket-lint

Apple iPad (10th generation): Everything you need to know about … –...

This is everything you need to know about the next entry-level iPad (10th generation).

Apple offers a number of iPads in its portfolio, from the entry level model simply called iPad, to the all-singing, all-dancing iPad Pro models. There’s also the iPad mini and the iPad Air that sit in the middle of the portfolio.

We saw a new iPad mini at the same time as the iPad (9th generation) – both arriving towards the end of 2021, and we saw a new iPad Air earlier in 2022. We’ve now seen a refresh of the entry-level iPad though, alongside new iPad Pro models that you can read about in our separate feature.

Here we are focused on the iPad (10th generation). This is everything you need to know, including price, release date, specs and features.

Apple typically holds an event around October time to announce new iPads and new Macs, though it revealed the 10th generation of the entry-level iPad online with no event. It is available to pre-order now, with availability from 26 October.

In terms of price, the entry-level iPad (10th generation) remains the entry level model, sitting beneath the iPad Air and iPad Pro models, though the price has increased. The 10th generation iPad will start at £499 in the UK and $449 in the US.

Apple is still selling the 9th generation model, which launched at $329 in the US and £319 in the UK, and remains at these prices, giving you an idea of the price increase for the latest entry-level model.

The entry-level iPad (10th generation) has a refreshed design compared to its predecessor and it comes in four bright colours comprising Blue, Pink, Yellow and Silver.

The 10th gen device features flatter edges – much like those found on the rest of Apple’s iPad portfolio, switching to the uniform bezel design of the iPad Air. Like the iPad Air and iPad mini, Touch ID moves to the power button at the top, ditching the Home Button at the bottom of the screen for a much sleeker and modern look.

The FaceTime HD front camera meanwhile, is positioned on the right edge rather than at the top of the display, and there’s a Smart Connector on the left edge.

In terms of measurements, the 10th generation iPad measures 248.6 x 179.5 x 7mm which is slightly slimmer and wider than its predecessor, which measures 250.6 x 174.1 x 7.5mm.

There is a single camera lens on the rear, like the iPad Air and iPad mini, and the USC-C port sits at the bottom, flanked by speakers either side.

The iPad (10th generation) has a larger display than its predecessor – which offers a 10.2-inch Retina display with a 2160 x 1620 pixel resolution, resulting in a pixel density of 264ppi.

The display on the 10th-gen model expands to 10.9-inches. There’s a 2360 x 1640 pixel resolution on board, which results in the same 264ppi pixel density as the 9th gen model, though you of course get more screen within a very similar footprint.

As you would expect, the 10th generation iPad supports True Tone, as well as the Apple Pencil – still only 1st Generation – and it comes with a 500nits brightness and fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating.

The iPad (10th generation) runs on the A14 Bionic chip, which makes sense as this is still an upgrade from the 9th generation but a step down from the iPad Air that runs on the M1 chip. It’s the same chip as the iPhone 12 models and iPad Air (2020).

Storage options for the 10th generation iPad are the same as the 9th generation model – meaning it starts at 64GB, with a 256GB option too. As mentioned though, the iPad (10th generation) switches to USB Type-C for charging over Lightning.

In terms of other hardware, there’s a Smart Connector on the 10th generation model again, as there is on the 9th generation model. There’s also a 12-megapixel FaceTime HD camera again, allowing for features like Centre Stage. On the rear, you’ll also find a 12-megapixel sensor.

The 3.5mm headphone jack has been removed for the 10th generation iPad.

The Apple iPad (10th generation) will be compatible with iPadOS 16 when it launches on 24 October. It will therefore offer the same user experience as other iPads in the company’s portfolio, though it will miss out on a couple of features.

There are plenty of features coming with the software, all of which you can read about in our separate feature.

Here is everything we heard about the entry-level iPad (10th generation) before it was official.

Twitter user @roeeban shared photos of a Speck 10th-gen iPad case that appears so show support for the 2nd Generation Apple Pencil.

A report on Japanses Macotakara claims sources have said the iPad (10th generation) could reposition the FaceTime HD camera to the right and Touch ID to the power button.

A blog post from Lanzuk on Naver claimed the entry-level iPad could be announced at the “end of October”.

Digitimes (via MacRumours) reported several details on the 10th generation iPad, including the idea of it launching in September.

MySmartPrice published some CAD renders of what is expected to be the design for the next entry-level iPad.

