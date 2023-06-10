Get AirPods Pro 2 for $199 with deals from Verizon & Amazon – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2023, Quiller Media, Inc.

Contact Us | Privacy Policy

Save $50 when you buy with Verizon or Amazon.

Verizon and Amazon have the 2nd generation AirPods Pro on sale for $199.99, which is the lowest price we’ve seen. Both discounts are well below Apple’s retail price of $249.

Buying from Verizon lands you the possibility of free pickup in-store where stock is available. Otherwise, you can get free two-day shipping, but they will arrive after the holiday.

Amazon also dropped their price on the 2nd Generation AirPods Pro to $199.99 to match Verizon. While you won’t get them before Christmas, you still get free shipping with Amazon Prime.

2nd generation sound capabilities

Apple puts the immersive experience of the AirPods Max into your pocket with the 2nd generation AirPods Pro. With twice the noise-cancellation ability, 6-hour earbud battery life, and 30 total hours of charge, Apple made massive improvements over the first generation.

The latest AirPods Pro supports a better Spacial Audio experience by including a new dynamic head tracking for robust 3D sound. It helps that Apple includes four ear tips so you can find the best fit.

The AirPods and MagSafe case is water and sweat-resistant sporting an IPX4 rating. Plus, the buds and case support the precision Find My settings, allowing you to find them if they get lost.

Apple also improved audio sharing, touch controls, and sound to boost the quality available from these completely wireless buds.

Shop more great Apple deals

Discover more great deals this holiday season on the AppleInsider deals page and uncover these gems.

Buying from Verizon lands you the possibility of free pickup in-store where stock is available. Otherwise, you can get free two-day shipping, but they will arrive after the holiday.

Amazon also dropped their price on the 2nd Generation AirPods Pro to $199.99 to match Verizon. While you won’t get them before Christmas, you still get free shipping with Amazon Prime.

Apple puts the immersive experience of the AirPods Max into your pocket with the 2nd generation AirPods Pro. With twice the noise-cancellation ability, 6-hour earbud battery life, and 30 total hours of charge, Apple made massive improvements over the first generation.

The latest AirPods Pro supports a better Spacial Audio experience by including a new dynamic head tracking for robust 3D sound. It helps that Apple includes four ear tips so you can find the best fit.

The AirPods and MagSafe case is water and sweat-resistant sporting an IPX4 rating. Plus, the buds and case support the precision Find My settings, allowing you to find them if they get lost.

Apple also improved audio sharing, touch controls, and sound to boost the quality available from these completely wireless buds.

Discover more great deals this holiday season on the AppleInsider deals page and uncover these gems.

Today's top offers include up to 71% off games, a half-price Ariawave 36 Qt Air Fryer Oven, $10 off the Logitech Lift for Business ergonomic mouse, and more.

Today's top bargains include up to 45% off Blink Smart Home doorbells and cameras, $80 off a Bose SoundLink Revolve Plus II, 63% off a Logitech Lightspeed Bluetooth wireless gaming headset, and a 64GB Straight Talk iPhone 12 for $499.

Preorder deals offer AppleInsider readers access to the lowest prices available on Apple's brand-new MacBook Air 15-inch and 2023 Mac Studio. Plus, save on AppleCare with coupon.

Apple has introduced a new model of MacBook Air at WWDC 2023, with a 15-inch MacBook Air now a larger option for consumers. Here's how the specs differ from the existing 13-inch model.

The first tablet from smartphone producer OnePlus directly takes on the tenth-gen iPad, in what could be a compelling Android alternative to Apple's tablet.

The Fire Max 11 represents Amazon's largest tablet display to date and features an upgraded aluminum body that enhances its premium aesthetics. Here's how the specs and performance compare to the ninth-generation iPad.

Google's new Pixel Tablet is its best attempt to promote large-format Android experience yet, but it still has to take on the well-loved iPad in the market. Here's how the two sets of specs compare.

Dell's 32-inch UltraSharp 6K monitor offers a cheaper alternative to Apple's Pro Display XDR, but while similar in size and resolution, they go after two very different markets. Here's how the specs of the two compare.

Netflix subscription numbers rise amid password-sharing crackdown

Daily deals: $25 AirTag, 25% off select Sonos speakers, $29 Mophie Powerstation XXL Power Bank

Best Apple headphones for content creators

Lawsuit that claims Apple and Amazon elbowed out resellers will proceed

Zuckerberg's Apple Vision Pro hot take just gave him a Ballmer iPhone moment

Microsoft Office for Mac Home & Business 2021 on sale for $39.99, a discount of 84% off

tvOS 17 feature roundup: FaceTime, karaoke, Zoom, VPN, and more

Daily deals: AirPods $99, $60 off 15" MacBook Air, $1,600 off MacBook Pro, more

Today's top offers include up to 71% off games, a half-price Ariawave 36 Qt Air Fryer Oven, $10 off the Logitech Lift for Business ergonomic mouse, and more.

Today's top bargains include up to 45% off Blink Smart Home doorbells and cameras, $80 off a Bose SoundLink Revolve Plus II, 63% off a Logitech Lightspeed Bluetooth wireless gaming headset, and a 64GB Straight Talk iPhone 12 for $499.

Preorder deals offer AppleInsider readers access to the lowest prices available on Apple's brand-new MacBook Air 15-inch and 2023 Mac Studio. Plus, save on AppleCare with coupon.

During Apple's annual developer conference, it showed off new versions of the Mac Pro and Mac Studio — each equipped with M2-series chips. And I got to test them out ahead of their debut.

StandBy may be Apple's first attempt at a true smart display. With tons of features packed in, we walk you through this new way to turn your iPhone into a smart display when docked.

Apple unveiled the long-rumored 15-inch MacBook Air at WWDC and I was on hand at Apple Park to take the new portable laptop for a spin.

I got a chance to head to Apple Park for the launch of the Apple Vision Pro headset where I saw how incredible the hardware truly was in person. Here's what I thought.

After years of rumors, Apple has delivered and shipped its professional video editing suite on iPad. While the app is incredibly full-featured, there are some big holes for pro workflows.

Briiv may look like a terrarium, but this glass and moss enclosure is a smart air purifier that helps clean your air using natural materials.

Any small external drive can back up your files, but most aren't particularly secure. Kingston's IronKey Vault Privacy 80 SSD, on the other hand, adds a passcode via its touchscreen to protect its contents.

If you're a MacBook user, the Huanuo lap desk could allow you to work comfortably from your couch or bed, providing a convenient alternative to sitting at a traditional desk.

The Baseus Blade 100W Power Bank is a robust and highly informative battery charger, designed to meet the demanding power needs of all your mobile devices.

Monoprice is making portable refrigerators that can charge your devices on the go more affordable with its Pure Outdoors Emperor 25 model, undercutting the competition while striking a good balance between cost and features.

{{ title }}

source