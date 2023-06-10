How to Know If Your iPad Supports iPadOS 16 – MacRumors

Apple announced iPadOS 16 at its Worldwide Developers Conference, paving the way for developers and public beta testers to test the new iPad operating system before its official release in the fall.



‌iPadOS 16‌ introduces new multitasking features, new collaboration features in Messages and Safari, an improved Mail app, a dedicated Weather app, and more. This version also includes “pro” features like Reference Mode and Display Zoom, with enhanced support for external displays.

Apple says ‌iPadOS 16‌ is compatible with the following devices:

If you’re unsure which ‌iPad‌ model you have, go to Settings -> General -> About, and you’ll find the Model Name listed there.

You can also find out which version of iPadOS your device is running by going to Settings -> Software Update. If an update is available for your ‌iPad‌, it will notify you here.



‌iPadOS 16‌ won’t be released until fall 2022, likely around October, but you can check back here in the Settings app when the new update is officially launched to ensure your ‌iPad‌ stays up-to-date with all the latest features.

