HBO Max New Releases: November 2022 – Den of Geek

Den of Geek
Ad
We have the highlights of what's coming to and leaving HBO Max in November 2022 including Titans season 4.
Since a certain show about houses and dragons just wrapped, HBO Max has a big scheduling hole fill next month. How will they go about it? Let’s find out with the streamer’s list of new releases for November 2022!
Obviously, there is no replacing House of the Dragon‘s cultural impact so HBO is looking for some singles in November, rather than the homerun. Things get started on in promising fashion on Nov. 3. That date sees the premiere of Titans season 4 and the interesting true crime documentary Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty. The former will continue the adventures of DC’s heralded Titans team (and introduce some new heavy hitters) while the latter will try to keep pace with Netflix’s prolific true crime output.
November is also when HBO Max gets a head start on the holiday season. A Christmas Story sequel, aptly titled A Christmas Story Christmas, premieres on Nov. 17. Also, it wouldn’t be the holidays for many folks without a Harry Potter marathon. Thankfully all eight films arrive to HBO Max on Nov. 1.
Beyond Potter, HBO Max’s lineup of library titles this month is strong and includes several Star Trek films (Nov. 1), Seven (Nov. 1), and even the Entourage movie (Nov. 16) for the true degenerates!
Ad
Ad – content continues below
Here is everything else coming to and leaving HBO Max this month.
November 1
!Three Amigos!, 1986 (HBO)
(500) Days of Summer, 2009 (HBO)
50 First Dates, 2004
Accepted, 2006 (HBO)
Amazing Grace, 2006 (HBO)
American Boy: A Profile of Steven Prince, 1978
Arthur Christmas, 2011
The Automat, 2021
The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait Photography (HBO)
The Big Shave, 1967
The Bucket List, 2007
Caddyshack, 1980
A Christmas Dream, 1984
City Hall, 1996 (HBO)
Devil’s Due, 2014 (HBO)
Draft Day, 2014 (HBO)
Equals, 2015 (HBO)
Excess Baggage, 1997 (HBO)
From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money, 1999 (HBO)
From Dusk Till Dawn 3: Hangman’s Daughter, 1999 (HBO)
A Guy Thing, 2003 (HBO)
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, 2010
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, 2011
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001
Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone: Magical Movie Mode, 2001
Ingrid Goes West, 2017 (HBO)
It’s Not Just You, Murray!, 1974
Italianamerican, 1974
Leatherface, 2017 (HBO)
Legion, 2020 (HBO)
Little Woods, 2018 (HBO)
Lizzie, 2018 (HBO)
Loser, 2000 (HBO)
The Man With Two Brains, 1983 (HBO)
A Midsummer Night’s Sex Comedy, 1982 (HBO)
A Million Ways to Die in the West, 2014 (Extended Version), (HBO)
Miss Sloane, 2016 (HBO)
Morris From America, 2016 (HBO)
Mr. Mom, 1983 (HBO)
Murder In The First, 1995 (HBO)
My Beautiful Laundrette, 1985 (HBO)
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989
The Next Karate Kid, 1994
Never Goin’ Back, 2018 (HBO)
Neighbors, 2014 (HBO)
Pieces of April, 2003 (HBO)
A Prayer Before Dawn, 2017 (HBO)
Prom Night, 2008
Race, 2016 (HBO)
Raging Bull, 1980 (HBO)
Richard III, 1995 (HBO)
Se7en, 1995
See How They Run, 2022 (HBO)
Shutter, 2008 (Extended Version), (HBO)
Slice, 2018 (HBO)
Star Trek Generations, 1994 (Director’s Cut), (HBO)
Star Trek II The Wrath Of Khan, 1982 (HBO)
Star Trek III The Search For Spock, 1984 (HBO)
Star Trek IV The Voyage Home, 1986 (HBO)
Star Trek The Motion Picture, 1979 (Director’s Cut), (HBO)
Star Trek V The Final Frontier, 1989 (HBO)
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, 1991 (Director’s Cut), (HBO)
Star Trek: First Contact, 1996 (HBO)
Star Trek: Insurrection, 1998 (HBO)
Star Trek: Nemesis, 2002 (HBO)
Stargate, 1994 (Director’s Cut), (HBO)
Time Freak, 2018 (HBO)
What’s a Nice Girl Like You Doing in a Place Like This?, 1992
While We’re Young, 2014 (HBO)
Yentl, 1983 (HBO)
November 3
Chris Redd: Why Am I Like This?, Max Original Premiere
Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty, Max Original Premiere
My Sesame Street Friends, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
Sesame Street, Season 53 Premiere
Titans, Max Original Season 4
November 4
Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Season 7
November 5
Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1B
November 8
Batwheels Season 1C
Craig of the Creek, Season 4D
Say Hey, Willie Mays!, 2022 (HBO)
Ad
Ad – content continues below
November 9
All Rise, Season 3A
Hard Knocks: In Season: The Arizona Cardinals (HBO)
Get the best of Den of Geek delivered right to your inbox!
November 10
HBO First Look: The Menu (HBO)
The Big Brunch, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Critic (El Crítico), Max Original Premiere
November 11
The Craftsman, Season 2
Entre Nos: The Winners 3
For the Love of Kitchens, Season 2
Fruitvale Station, 2013
Ian Lara: Romantic Comedy (HBO)
November 12
Lil Rel Howery: I Said It: Y’all Thinking It (HBO)
November 13
Hazlo Como Hombre, 2017
Luna’s World (aka No Mundo Da Luna), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
November 16
Entourage, 2015 (HBO)
Master of Light (HBO Documentary)
Ad
Ad – content continues below
November 17
A Christmas Story Christmas, 2022
Muxes, Max Original Premiere
Paradise (Paraíso), Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Santa Camp, Max Original Premiere
The Sex Lives of College Girls, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
November 18
Camilo: El Primer Tour De Mi Vida (HBO)
Food Affair with Mark Wiens, Max Original Premiere
November 19
2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (HBO)
November 20
King Tweety, 2022
November 21
Ben Is Back
November 23
Shaq (HBO)
Ad
Ad – content continues below
November 24
A Christmas Mystery, 2022
Holiday Harmony, 2022
Love, Lizzo, Max Original Premiere
November 25
We’re Here, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)
November 29
My So-Called High School Rank (HBO Original Documentary)
Piano Y Mujer 2
November 2
The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, 2014
November 8
Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma (S5) (Dubbed)
Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma (S5) (Subtitled)
November 11
Dunkirk, 2017
Ad – content continues below
November 13
Hard Knocks: In Season: The Indianapolis Colts (HBO)
November 16
Godzilla vs. Kong, 2021 (HBO)
November 25
Ernie & Joe: Crisis Cops, 2019 (HBO)
Inside Man, 2006 (HBO)
November 27
Anna Karenina, 2012 (HBO)
November 30
42, 2013
2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
21 & Over, 2013 (HBO)
All the Pretty Horses, 2000
Arsenal, 2017 (HBO)
The Aviator, 2004
The Bank Job, 2008
Being There, 1979
Black Dynamite, 2009
Breakdown, 1997 (HBO)
Bushwhacked, 1995 (HBO)
Butterfield 8, 1960
Chain Lightning, 1950
Child 44, 2015 (HBO)
Days Of Thunder, 1990 (HBO)
Doctor Dolittle, 1967 (HBO)
Domino, 2005 (HBO)
Dr. Dolittle 3, 2006 (HBO)
Dying Young, 1991 (HBO)
Exorcist II: The Heretic, 1977
Fast Company, 1979 (HBO)
Fatal Attraction, 1987 (HBO)
Freddy vs. Jason, 2003
Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare, 1991
Friday the 13th, 1980
Full Metal Jacket, 1987
Gaslight, 1944
Girl Most Likely, 2012 (HBO)
Godzilla, 1998
Gypsy, 1963
Hart’s War, 2002 (HBO)
Hasta Que La Boda Nos Separe (aka The Wedding Unplanner), 2020 (HBO)
He’s Just Not That Into You, 2009
How to Survive a Plague, 2012
It’s Always Fair Weather, 1955
Ivanhoe, 1952
Jack The Giant Slayer, 2013 (HBO)
Jackie Brown, 1997 (HBO)
La Leyenda Negra, 2020 (HBO)
Life Partners, 2014 (HBO)
Masters Of The Universe, 1987 (HBO)
Midnight Family, 2019 (HBO)
My Days Of Mercy, 2017 (HBO)
News Of The World, 2020
A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge, 1985
A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, 1987
A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child, 1989
A Nightmare on Elm Street, 1984
A Nightmare on Elm Street, 2010
Objective, Burma!, 1945
Out of the Past, 1947
Percy Jackson Sea Of Monsters, 2013 (HBO)
Perfect Stranger, 2007 (HBO)
Poltergeist, 1982
Promising Young Woman, 2020 (HBO)
R.I.P.D., 2013 (HBO)
Racer And The Jailbird, 2017 (HBO)
Remember Me, 2010 (HBO)
Return To House On Haunted Hill, 2007 (HBO)
Runner Runner, 2013 (HBO)
Selena, 1997
The Singing Nun, 1966
Snitch, 2013 (HBO)
A Star is Born, 1954
Sunrise at Campobello, 1960
Surrogates, 2009 (HBO)
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005
The Aviator, 2004 (HBO)
The Day After Tomorrow, 2004 (HBO)
The Happening, 2008 (HBO)
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012 (HBO)
The Incredible Burt Wonderstone, 2013 (HBO)
The Legend Of Hercules, 2014 (HBO)
The Night House, 2020 (HBO)
The Truman Show, 1998
Tristan & Isolde, 2006 (HBO)
“The Two Jakes”, 1990 (HBO)
Unfinished Song, 2012 (HBO)
Unforgiven, 1992
W., 2008 (HBO)
Waiting To Exhale, 1995 (HBO)
Wes Craven’s New Nightmare, 1994
What Bitch? 2020
Wicker Park, 2004 (HBO)
XXX, 2002
XXX: State of the Union, 2005
Young Guns, 1988
Young Guns II, 1990
Comment:
Written by
Alec Bojalad | @alecbojalad
TV Editor at Den of Geek and Television Critics Association member. Based in Cleveland, Ohio. Very upset about various sporting events.
Ad – content continues below
Ad
The Den of Geek quarterly magazine is packed with exclusive features, interviews, previews and deep dives into geek culture.
Get the best of Den of Geek delivered right to your inbox!
HBO Max New Releases: November 2022 – Den of Geek
Den of Geek