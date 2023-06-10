Apple Increasing Pricing of Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple One – MacRumors

Apple today announced pricing increases for several of its services, including Apple Music, Apple TV+, and the Apple One bundles that include those services.



‌Apple Music‌ is increasing in price by $1 for individual users and $2 for the family plan, while Apple TV is increasing in price by $2. All ‌Apple One‌ prices will also rise accordingly, according to information obtained by 9to5Mac. Full pricing is as follows:

Apple says that prices are going up as of today due to increased licensing costs. For ‌Apple Music‌, the increase will provide artists and songwriters with additional money for their music. The price of ‌Apple TV+‌ is rising now that it has more content, according to Apple.

The pricing increases listed pertain to the United States, but prices will be going up in most countries. Current ‌Apple Music‌, ‌Apple TV+‌, and ‌Apple One‌ subscribers will receive notifications about the price increase 30 days ahead of when it is enacted, giving them time to cancel if they do not wish to pay the higher price.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

A selection of macOS tips to make your Mac life a more effortless experience.

A selection of quick iOS tips that will make you a lot more time-efficient in the long run.

50 features and changes you might have missed in macOS Ventura.

Apple on May 18 released iOS 16.5, delivering several sports-related enhancements for Apple News, a new Pride Celebration wallpaper, and several important bug and security fixes.

Apple’s developer conference with an opening keynote featuring Apple Vision Pro headset, new Macs, iOS 17, macOS Sonoma, and more.

New 15.3″ M2 model joins the M2 13.6″ and previous-generation M1 13.3″ models.

Apple’s updated pro-oriented desktop with M2 Max or M2 Ultra chip, tons of ports, and more.

Apple’s highest-end professional desktop with M2 Ultra chip and numerous ports and expansion possibilities.

1 day ago by Hartley Charlton

1 day ago by Tim Hardwick

1 day ago by Tim Hardwick

3 days ago by Joe Rossignol

4 days ago by Joe Rossignol



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source