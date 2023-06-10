Nothing Phone (2) is going upmarket, here are the purported … – SoyaCincau.com

Nothing, the company headed by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, will be releasing its next smartphone this year and it will be more premium than the current Nothing Phone (1). Carl shared that the US market will be their number one priority for the upcoming Phone (2) which is expected to be released later in 2023. The folks at MySmartPrice claim to have some exclusive information about the Nothing Phone (2) which include its launch window and top-line specs.

According to their sources, the Nothing Phone (2) will be a flagship-grade device and will carry the model number A065. It is currently slated to launch around the third quarter of 2023, which is roughly about the same window as the current Phone (1) which was launched in mid-July 2022.

The new Phone (2) is said to be running on an unannounced Snapdragon 8 series SoC which is a huge upgrade over the current Phone (1)’s Snapdragon 778G+ chip. At the moment, the latest and greatest chip from Qualcomm is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and there’s a possibility that Nothing could be running on a special higher-clocked variant similar to the Samsung Galaxy S23 series.

MySmartPrice added that the device will come with at least 12GB of RAM which can be “expanded” using virtual RAM which uses its internal storage. In terms of battery, the Phone (2) is getting a bump from 4,500mAh to 5,000mAh. Nothing is expected to retain an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate but it is said to be adaptive based on the content displayed.

The Nothing Phone (1) was launched in Malaysia starting from RM2,399 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model and RM2,699 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. In December, they offered a RM400 price cut for its 256GB storage models and introduced a cheaper 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version that costs RM1,499.

If you’re interested, the Nothing Phone (1) 8GB + 256GB is still available for RM1,999, while the 12GB + 256GB version is going for RM2,299.

[ SOURCE ]

