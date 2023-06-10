LAUNCH: NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 – Kennedy Space Center

Mission Commander

Pilot

Flight Engineer

Mission Specialist



A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch Dragon Endeavour and NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, United Arab Emirates astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev to the International Space Station from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. They will spend approximately six months on the space station, starting with a short handover with members of Crew-5, who arrived at Station in October for a science expedition at the microgravity laboratory.





All launch viewing packages are mission-specific and the launch date and time is subject to change with little notice. Packages are non-transferable. Please be familiar with the Scrub Policy.

Experience the launch of NASA’s Crew-6 to the International Space Station aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the following location:

Get as close to the launch pad as possible. From here, you will see the rocket leave the pad! Plus, gain exclusive access to the Apollo/Saturn V Center exhibits and attractions during the launch window.

WHERE: Banana Creek Launch Viewing Area at the Apollo/Saturn V Center

DISTANCE: Approximately 3.9 miles/6.27 kilometers

PRICE: $250 plus tax, available online only



INCLUSIONS:





IMPORTANT INFORMATION:

