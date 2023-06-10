NASA Awards Launch Services Contract for Sentinel-6B Mission – NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory

In this illustration, Sentinel 6B’s twin, the Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich spacecraft, orbits Earth with its deployable solar panels extended.

Sentinel-6B will continue the long-term global sea level data record begun in 1992 by Topex/Poseidon followed by Jason 1, 2, 3, and Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich.

NASA has selected Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX) of Hawthorne, California, to provide launch services for the Sentinel-6B mission. Sentinel-6B will continue the long-term global sea level data record begun in 1992 by Topex/Poseidon followed by Jason 1, 2, 3, and Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich. The mission is a partnership between NASA, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, ESA (European Space Agency), and the European Organization for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites.

This is a firm fixed price contract with a value of approximately $94 million, which includes launch services and other mission related costs. The Sentinel-6B mission currently is targeted to launch November 2025, on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

Sentinel-6B will use a radar altimeter to bounce signals off the ocean surface and deliver continuity of ocean topography measurements. The mission also will collect high-resolution vertical profiles of temperature, using the Global Navigation Satellite System Radio-Occultation sounding technique, to assess temperature changes in Earth’s atmosphere and improve weather prediction models.

Get the Latest JPL News

NASA’s Launch Services Program at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida is responsible for program management of the SpaceX launch services. The Sentinel-6B project office is located at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

For more information about NASA programs and missions, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov

Gerelle Dodson

Headquarters, Washington

202-358-4637

gerelle.q.dodson@nasa.gov

Patti Bielling

Kennedy Space Center, Fla.

321-867-9284

patricia.a.bielling@nasa.gov

2022-203

Earth .

US-German Satellites Show California Water Gains After Record Winter

Earth .

NASA Researchers Detect Tsunamis by Their Rumble in the Atmosphere

Solar System .

NASA’s Lunar Flashlight to Fly by Earth

Climate Change .

Two NASA Studies Find Lower Methane Emissions in Los Angeles Region

Earth .

International Sea Level Satellite Spots Early Signs of El Niño

Earth .

On the Edge: NASA’s Last S-MODE Mission Studies the Ocean’s Surface

Climate Change .

NASA-Led Project Tracking Changes to Water, Ecosystems, Land Surface

Climate Change .

Scientists Use NASA Satellite Data to Determine Belize Coral Reef Risk

Earth .

Joint NASA, CNES Water-Tracking Satellite Reveals First Stunning Views

Climate Change .

NASA Uses 30-Year Satellite Record to Track and Project Rising Seas

Image .

Heilongjiang Province, China

Mission .

Uninhabited Aerial Vehicle Synthetic Aperture Radar

Image .

Declining Methane Emissions at California Oil Fields and Refineries

Image .

Declining Methane Emissions in the Los Angeles Basin

Image .

Early El Niño Signs

Image .

Sark, English Channel Islands

Image .

NASA’s Planetary Radar Images Asteroid 2006 HV5

Mission .

Jason-3

Event April 20, 2023 .

Earth Surface Mineral Dust Source Investigation (EMIT) Mission

Image .

Notsuke Peninsula, Japan

JPL is a federally funded research and development center managed for NASA by Caltech.

source