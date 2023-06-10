15-inch MacBook Air set for an 'early April' release, new report says – 9to5Mac

Apple’s highly-anticipated big-screen MacBook Air is nearing a launch, according to a new report. DSCC analyst Ross Young reports today that the 15.5-inch MacBook Air has started panel production this month, suggesting an “early April launch.” All I have to say is this: take my money.

Young, as well as Bloomberg, have previously reported on the possibility of a 15-inch MacBook Air. Bloomberg, in particular, previously pointed to a potential launch in the spring of this year. Ross Young then corroborated that spring 2023 launch back in December.

In a post to his Super Follows on Twitter today, seen by 9to5Mac, Young confirmed that this 15-inch MacBook Air is still on track for that spring release. “15.5-inch MacBook Air started panel production this month,” Young said. “We would expect an early April launch.”

We haven’t heard too many other details about the 15-inch MacBook Air at this point. You’d assume, however, that it would basically be a carbon copy of the 13-inch MacBook Air, but with a bigger screen.

This means Apple would offer the MacBook Air in two different screen sizes, at 13.6 inches and 15.5 inches. Apple used to offer the MacBook Air in two different screen sizes, 11 inches and 13 inches, but it eventually simplified the lineup to get rid of the smaller option.

Ming-Chi Kuo has also reported on the rumored 15-inch MacBook Air, but he claims that it won’t be branded as a “MacBook Air,” but rather just a “MacBook.” The analyst also claims that the 15-inch MacBook will be available in M2 and M2 Pro configurations. The 13-inch MacBook Air is only available with an M2 chip.

Alongside the larger-screened MacBook Air, Bloomberg has reported that Apple is also developing a 12-inch MacBook. This machine, however, is not slated for a launch until sometime at the end of 2023 or in early 2024 at the earliest.

The MacBook Air got a major redesign last year with a design similar to the latest MacBook Pros with a display notch and slimmer bezels. This new design has been incredibly well-received, and I hope it extends to the new 15-inch MacBook Air.

I really hope that this eventually becomes reality. We’ve held off upgrading my wife’s 10-year old MacBook Pro (15″) as the new MacBook Pros would be way overkill on specs/price than what she needs, however she does not want to go down to a 13″ screen. A 15″ Air would be the perfect combo for her, and would be an automatic upgrade purchase for us.

In particular, the slimmer bezels should mean that the 15-inch MacBook Air offers its larger display in a compact form factor. When it was redesigned last year, the 13-inch MacBook Air saw its display increase from 13.3 inches to 13.6 inches while maintaining the same overall footprint.

Regarding the “MacBook” name reported by Kuo, as I’ve cautioned numerous times in the past, it’s always wise to treat supply chain rumors about Apple product naming with some skepticism. Apple is able to keep product names under wraps much better than it is supply chain information.

I’m very, very excited about a 15-inch MacBook Air, especially if it’s available with an M2 Pro chip configuration. I’ve always been envious of the 16-inch MacBook Pro display, but it’s just too big and heavy for day-to-day use. A 15-inch MacBook with a thin and light Air-style design would be a dream come true.

What do you think: should Apple make a 15-inch MacBook Air with Apple Silicon inside? Let us know in the comments.

