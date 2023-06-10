Tesla Update 2023.12 Contains Many Smaller Enhancements. Are … – Not a Tesla App

Tesla’s 2023.12 software update brings many new features and improvements, but the undocumented changes are some of the most intriguing. These minor, lesser-known updates enhance the user experience and showcase Tesla’s commitment to continuous innovation. So far, we have spotted ten undocumented changes in the latest build.
Automatic Emergency Braking has been improved and will now stop for vehicles traveling perpendicularly and supports higher speeds, up to 124 mph (200 km/h). It also has limited support while traveling in reverse.
Tesla has updated the reverse camera app slightly, there is now a separate button on the top right corner to show or hide your repeater cameras. Hiding and showing your repeater cameras previously required swiping up or down on the reverse camera feed.
The vehicle visualization that appears when parked can now be rotated for different viewing angles. This one doesn’t have any real world use, but it’s fun to view all the details Tesla has put into the visualization.
When you’re searching for a destination, each search results will now display the distance from your current location. Tesla has also made the pin look more like a button, to make it clear that it’s a separate button. Tapping on the name will route directly to the destination, while tapping the pin will bring up more detail about the destination, including reviews, phone number and photos.
Owners can now rename their vehicles directly through the Tesla app. Simply tap the current name, input the new one, and press “OK.”
The font of the speedometer has a little more weight to it, making it more visible at a glance.
Drivers can adjust wiper speed without touching the touchscreen at all. On a Model 3 or Y, you’ll need to tap the button at the end of the left stalk. This will wipe the windshield once and bring up the wiper controls on screen. You can then tilt the steering wheel’s left scroll wheel to cycle through the various wiper speeds.
Users have more control over air suspension settings, including toggling height and speed adjustments on and off for a given location.
A plus sign (+) icon replaces the heart for favoriting songs. Same functionality, but for some reason Tesla felt a plus sign worked better across the various music services.
Tesla Theater icons are now square, app-like icons instead of horizontal logos, which happen to match the WeChat apps Tesla released in China. Could this mean something more?
When you open the app drawer by tapping on the ellipsis in the launcher, all available options are now displayed. A Customize button is also included at the top for easy access.
The charging menu in Controls > Charging has also been given a facelift. The unneeded vehicle visualization is now gone, which makes the battery slider much larger and easier to use. It’s also much more fluid than in previous versions.
You’ve likely already noticed this one, but Tesla has started to add ‘New’ labels to each new option or function. Tesla will likely continue to add these labels in future updates to make owners more aware of any changes.
Tesla 2023.12 update has been the largest and most exciting since the 2022 Holiday Update. This update includes the ability to answer your phone with the steering wheel, as well as adjust popular functions such as change acceleration mode and modify the HVAC fan speed, all without touching the screen.
It also included the ability to change the size of text on the screen, which has been a feature that has been requested for quite a while now.
With the 2023.12 update, Tesla continues to enhance the driving experience for its users. Explore the full range of features and undocumented changes of this update by checking out our Tesla release notes for 2023.12.
A monumental shift is happening in the electric vehicle industry as General Motors announces the adoption of Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS). It seems fitting to say that the North American Charging Standard is now… the North American Charging Standard. This significant change, which could solidify the NACS as the unified EV charging standard, follows on the heels of Ford’s similar decision just weeks prior.
General Motors broke the news last Thursday, confirming plans to integrate Tesla’s sleek NACS charging ports into its future EVs starting in 2025. Tesla’s charging ecosystem currently boasts over 12,000 Superchargers in Canada and the US and 45,000 worldwide, offering EV owners broader access to high-speed charging infrastructure.
Before this integration, GM and Tesla planned to extend Supercharger access to existing Ford EV owners in early 2024 via a CCS to Tesla adapter. Like the Ford announcement, whether owners will be charged for these adapters remains unanswered. As a part of its commitment to a seamless transition, GM will provide a NACS to CCS adapter for its EV owners to charge at CCS fast-charging stations.
GM aims to ensure a smooth charging experience for its customers by incorporating Supercharger network details like location and availability data into its EVs and mobile apps. Mary Barra, GM Chair and CEO, expressed that this strategic collaboration is a key component of their plan to fast-track mass EV adoption. The goal is to create a broad ecosystem of EVs across various categories and price points while simultaneously expanding access to fast chargers.
The partnership has already shown positive signs, with Tesla’s shares rising following the announcement. With two of North America’s biggest automakers now endorsing Tesla’s charging standard, the future of the CCS (Combined Charging System) in North America looks increasingly uncertain.
This significant decision by General Motors represents more than just a strategic partnership. It is a significant leap towards the unification of EV charging standards in North America, further paving the way for a single, seamless charging experience for all EV owners. As GM and Ford transition to Tesla’s NACS, we can expect other automakers to follow suit, strengthening the adoption of this standard.
The North American Charging Standard is indeed becoming the North American Charging Standard. By embracing the NACS, automakers like GM are making strategic business decisions and contributing to a broader vision – one where electric vehicle charging is universal, seamless, and efficient for all.
Tesla is now on track to fulfill its commitment to deliver the much-anticipated Cybertruck. According to recent reports by Electrek, the company has shared its production targets and prototype timing with its suppliers, instilling confidence that deliveries will commence by the end of the third quarter in 2023.
In its communication with suppliers, Tesla revealed a plan to build a staggering 375,000 units of Cybertrucks annually. This figure is a significant leap from Musk’s estimate of around 250,000 units per year. However, it’s important to note that Tesla will likely reach this production milestone in 2024, once production has ramped up.
Tesla first pulled the covers off the Cybertruck in 2019, with original plans to hit the market in 2021. However, the global pandemic and supply chain disruptions led to multiple postponements. Despite these setbacks, recent updates from CEO Elon Musk show a good progression toward mass production of this futuristic pickup truck.
As per the internal timeline, the first release candidates for the Cybertruck, which are near-final vehicle versions, are slated for August 2023. These candidates represent the last development stage before mass production begins. This critical milestone aligns well with the projected delivery event scheduled for September.
Despite these updates, 1.5 million reservation holders still don’t know about the final specs and pricing of the Cybertruck. According to Musk, these details will only be disclosed during the upcoming delivery event.
From engineering to design, the Cybertruck has been one of the most challenging vehicles for Tesla. Yet, the company’s aggressive annual production target reflects its strong ambition to penetrate the electric pickup truck market. As the Cybertruck moves from prototype to production, Tesla is clearly in the driver’s seat to revolutionize this segment.
In the recent Investor Day, the latest Cybertruck prototypes were spotted with new features, including a yoke steering wheel design. These design modifications, validated by Musk and Tesla’s Chief Vehicle Designer Franz von Holzhausen, provide further evidence that production is imminent.
In the face of high anticipation and industry scrutiny, Tesla is pushing full steam ahead with its Cybertruck program, “Project Everest.” The production target of 375,000 units and the expected arrival of release candidates this August paint a promising picture for Tesla’s entry into the electric pickup market. With Tesla’s record of transforming the EV space, the Cybertruck’s launch will undoubtedly be a landmark event in automotive history.
