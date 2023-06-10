Warhammer Darktide Xbox release date | console delay explained – Radio Times

The grimdark future has never looked so good, even on Xbox.

Warhammer 40:000 Darktide has just enjoyed its first content update on PC and PC Game Pass, with The Signal adding a new mission, two new weapons, new crafting options and good old-fashioned bug fixes.

It's a solid update that's sure to thrill PC fans – but Xbox fans not so much, as there's still no news of a release date for the upcoming Series X/S version.

We're sure the Xbox release will be worth the wait, however, given that developers Fatshark previously worked on the acclaimed Warhammer: Vermintide 2 and the PC edition of Darktide has also had a warm reception.

So in the meantime, here is everything you need to know about Warhammer 40,000 Darktide, including the latest news on the Xbox Series X/S release date, pre-order, gameplay details and more.

The Darktide release date was Wednesday 30th November 2022 on PC. There is still no word on when the Xbox Series X/S version will launch.

An Xbox Series X/S launch is still touted as coming "shortly after" – which likely won't be until a few months into 2023 at this point.

Darktide was originally scheduled for a 2021 release, but was delayed numerous times due to the COVID pandemic and a desire to "improve stability, performance, and to mature key systems".

Yes! You can pre-order Warhammer 40000 Darktide on Xbox Series X/S from Game and Argos, and you can buy the game on PC now through Steam. You can also play it for free if you're already a member of PC Game Pass.

All 13 missions and five zones will are now available following its launch day of 30th November 2022.

Darktide is out now on PC and also launched day one on PC Game Pass. The Warhammer 40,000 game is also coming to Xbox Series X/S at a later date, where it is expected to be released simultaneously on Xbox Game Pass.

Developers Fatshark previously helmed the well-received co-op action game Warhammer: Vermintide 2, and are now replicating the successful formula in the Warhammer 40k universe.

Once again the gameplay will be made up of four-player co-op action, however, the fantasy melee weapons of Vermintide have now been replaced by futuristic chainsaws, power swords and ranged weapons. You'll also now be able to customise your character, choosing between the four classes of Veteran, Zealot, Ogryn and Psyker and choosing your gender and appearance.

The game's story has been written by Dan Abnett, a franchise veteran who has penned numerous Warhammer novels, and follows a squad of Inquisitorial Agents investigating the Hive City of Tertium for potential Chaos infiltration. Based on the ship Mourningstar, players are sent by the Inquisition to different sectors of Tertium to battle Nurgle infestation, setting up the game's wave-based combat gameplay.

Darktide is planned to be a live-service game, with the story and gameplay evolving over time.

There's been several trailers and gameplay showcases for Darktide – though this recent overview trailer covers all bases with an expansive look at the game:

