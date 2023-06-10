Here's What Might Push Cryptocurrency Market Into New Bull Run – U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Cryptocurrency markets are showing signs of a blossoming future, as data from Glassnode suggests a potential turnaround in the stablecoin sector. The data analytics firm noted that the aggregate supply of stablecoins has seen a significant change in the dynamics of its outflows, hinting at a resurgence of demand and capital inflows into the crypto market.

In the wake of the LUNA collapse, stablecoin holders rapidly redeemed their tokens, leading to a peak monthly outflow of -$8.6 billion. This marked a period of severe cashing out from stablecoins, with many market participants moving their capital out of the crypto space. However, a close look at the data shows that this trend is not only subsiding, but also reversing.

The Aggregate #Stablecoin Supply has been experiencing severe outflows as market participants have rampantly redeemed their tokens following the LUNA collapse, culminating in a peak monthly outflow of -$8.6B.

However, when assessing the monthly supply change from a high… pic.twitter.com/4Vw02nTEzg

Glassnode’s analysis suggests that the tide is turning. When observing the monthly supply changes from a high time frame perspective, the outflows from stablecoins have been shrinking. This diminishing trend is an early indicator of a return of demand and capital inflows to the digital asset space.

The shift in stablecoin dynamics is a promising sign for the wider cryptocurrency market. Stablecoins, pegged to stable assets like the U.S. Dollar, often serve as safe havens during volatile market conditions. They are a crucial part of the crypto ecosystem, enabling investors to park their funds without leaving the crypto space entirely.

An increase in stablecoin supply indicates that investors are moving their funds back into the crypto ecosystem, a sign of growing confidence in the market. It signals the willingness of market participants to hold crypto assets again, suggesting a potential upswing in the broader market sentiment.

While the market is still recovering from the LUNA collapse, the diminishing stablecoin outflows and the potential return of capital inflows into the crypto market are optimistic signs.

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

Disclaimer: Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purpose only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.

source