What's Next for Bearish Rated Avalanche (AVAX)? – InvestorsObserver

Avalanche (AVAX) gets a bearish rating from InvestorsObserver Friday. The coin is up 1.75% to $14.45 while the broader crypto market is up 1.42%.

Bearish

Over the last five days, Avalanche has earned a Bearish rating on the InvestorsObserver Sentiment Score. The Sentiment Score measures the performance of Avalanche over the past five days by volume and price movement.

The Sentiment Score provides a quick, short-term look at the crypto’s recent performance. This can be useful for both short-term investors looking to ride a rally and longer-term investors trying to buy the dip.

Price Levels

Avalanche is currently trading near its midpoint for the past five-days. The coin is 3.89% off its five-day high and is 4.01% higher than its five-day low of $13.89.

Avalanche price is currently above resistance. With support set around $13.97 and resistance at $14.36, Avalanche is potentially in a volatile position if the rally burns out.

Avalanche has traded on low volume recently. This means that today’s volume is below its average volume over the past seven days.

What is a coin?

A coin is a cryptocurrency that exists on its own blockchain. These are typically used for payments. Depending on the cryptocurrency, what those payments are use for may vary from general use in the Digital Money sub-class to a more specific use in some other sub-classes.

Due to a lack of data, this crypto may be less suitable for some investors.

