2022 Audi Q4 e-tron / Q4 e-tron Sportback Review, Pricing, and Specs – Car and Driver

Select a year

Audi has big aspirations in the luxury electric-vehicle space, and the

2022 Q4 e-tron and Q4 e-tron Sportback SUVs have doubled the size of the company’s EV-centric e-tron lineup. Smaller than the mid-size e-tron SUV, the Q4 siblings sit on a footprint similar to the compact Q5 crossover. All versions get a 77.0-kW battery pack and a 295-hp dual-motor setup with all-wheel drive. Acceleration is adequate but lacks the punch of power that we have grown to expect from EVs. The driving range is good though, as the battery pack delivers 241 miles of driving range per charge. The Q4 e-tron models go up against other compact electric SUVs such as the Tesla Model Y, the Volvo C40 Recharge, and the XC40 Recharge but feel more deluxe inside than those rivals.

The Q4 e-tron and Q4 e-tron Sportback are all-new models for 2022. They join the larger e-tron SUVs and the racy e-tron GT sedan in Audi’s fast-growing electric-vehicle lineup.

We’ll let you decide if the regular squareback or the swoopier Sportback body style is right for you, but with either one, we’d recommend the Premium Plus trim. This mid-range trim adds a power-operated liftgate, a four-way power-adjustable passenger’s seat, SiriusXM satellite radio, a wireless smartphone charging pad, keyless entry, and more.

With an electric motor powering each axle, the all-wheel drive Q4 e-tron and Q4 e-tron Sportback make 295 horsepower. The result is a claimed zero-to-60-time of 6.2 seconds. That’s not as quick as the gasoline-powered Audi Q5 SUV, but it’s still brisk compared with other gas-powered compact luxury crossovers. Around town, the Q4’s powertrain feels like more than enough even if its initial shove is more muted than rival SUVs such as the Model Y and the XC40. At higher speeds though, such as when passing on the highway, the Q4’s powertrain feels more lethargic. Around town, the Q4 e-tron 50’s powertrain feels like more than enough even if its initial shove is more muted than rival SUVs such as the Model Y and the XC40. At higher speeds though, such as when passing on the highway, the powertrain feels more lethargic. During testing, the Q4 e-tron 50 sprang to 60 mph in 5.6 seconds. The Q4 e-tron’s road manners are polite; the ride is smooth and the Audi feels agile thanks to a tight turning radius. We’d stop short of calling it fun, though, as the SUV feels quite heavy in corners and its steering feels artificial.

The Q4 e-tron’s 77.0-kWh battery pack provides up to 241 miles per charge. It also supports fast charging at up to 150-kW and. This is a slower charging than the Genesis GV60, which is capable of charging to the same level in just 18 minutes. The Q4 e-tron 50 we tested on our 75-mph highway route achieved 190 miles of driving range. All models support fast charging at up to 150-kW and, according to Audi, can be charged from five to 80 percent in just 36 minutes. This is slower charging than the Genesis GV60, which is capable of charging to the same level in just 18 minutes. The Q4 e-tron 50 we tested charged from 10 to 90 percent in 44 minutes, with an average DC Fast-Charge rate of 87 kW.

Both body styles of the 2022 Q4 e-tron are rated for 100 MPGe city and 89 MPGe highway, which is similar to other luxury-branded EV crossovers. For more information about the Q4 e-tron’s fuel economy, visit the EPA’s website.

Like other Audi models, the Q4 e-tron’s cabin is a technological showcase for Audi’s latest and greatest gadgets but it incorporates a few unique features such as a squared-off steering wheel with touch-sensitive controls. Although the Q4 e-tron concept was shown strictly as a four-seater, the production version offers seating for five. The interior’s passenger space is about the same as the gas-powered Q5’s but cargo space isn’t as generous.

The Q4 e-tron has the latest version of Audi’s MMI system. A 10.3-inch digital gauge display is standard, and a large 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen is angled toward the driver for easier access to its various menus and features. Audi also offers a head-up display with an augmented reality feature that can project information such as navigation instructions or driver-assistance warnings in the driver’s eye line.

The Q4 e-tron models are stocked with plenty of driver-assistance technology features, such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and automated emergency braking. For more information about the Q4 e-tron’s crash-test results, visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) websites. Key safety features include:

The Audi Q4 e-tron and Q4 e-tron Sportback will offer the same limited and powertrain warranty as the larger e-tron SUV.

Specifications

2022 Audi Q4 e-tron

Vehicle Type: front- and rear-motor, all-wheel-drive, 5-passenger, 4-door wagon

PRICE

Base: 50 Premium quattro, $51,095; Sportback 50 Premium quattro, $53,895

POWERTRAIN

Motors, F/R: induction asynchronous AC/permanent magnet synchronous AC

Combined Power: 295 hp

Combined Torque: 339 lb-ft

Battery Pack: liquid-cooled lithium-ion, 77 kWh

Onboard Charger: 11 kW

Peak DC Fast-Charge Rate: 125 kW

Transmissions, F/R: direct-drive/direct-drive

DIMENSIONS

Wheelbase: 108.7 in

Length: 180.7 in

Width: 73.4 in

Height: 64.0-64.7 in

Passenger Volume: 95-97 ft

Cargo Volume: 25-26 ft

Curb Weight (C/D est): 4860-4880 lb

PERFORMANCE (C/D EST)

60 mph: 5.3 sec

1/4-Mile: 14.1 sec

Top Speed: 112 mph

EPA FUEL ECONOMY

Combined/City/Highway: 95/100/89 MPGe

Range: 241 mi

More Features and Specs



2024 Audi S7

2024 Audi A7

2024 Audi A6

2024 Audi S6

2024 Audi Q8 e-tron / Q8 e-tron Sportback

2025 Audi Q6 e-tron / Q6 e-tron Sportback

2023 Audi e-tron GT

2024 Audi RS7

2024 Audi RS6 Avant

2023 Audi Q4 e-tron / Q4 e-tron Sportback

2024 Audi SQ8 e-tron / SQ8 e-tron Sportback

2023 Audi RS3

A Part of Hearst Digital Media

We may earn a commission for purchases made through our links.

©2023 Hearst Autos, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

source