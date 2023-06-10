Without Major Changes, iOS 17 Is Expected To Be Disappointing – Ghacks

When Apple released iOS 16, it represented an important step for the company. Many expected iOS 17 to follow in these footsteps; however, it looks unlikely that will be the case. Many iOS users will be disappointed if they were expecting a significant change. Although Apple claims they have some tweaks lined up, they are busy with other important concepts.

iOS 16 and iOS 14 were two major updates from Apple that brought about many changes. Users received redesigned widgets on their home screens. The app library was changed, and new features in Safari & Maps and a redesigned lock screen were some of the changes users enjoyed.

According to industry expert Mark Gurman, Apple has been working on a Virtual Reality (VR) headset. This headset will be integrated with Augmented Reality (AR) and run on xrOS. Apple’s experts have been working on this for years, putting the development of iOS 17 on the back burner.

iOS 17 is expected to be launched with iPhone 15 and will have very few changes compared to its predecessor. With the scheduled release date for iOS 17 set for June 2023, only time will tell if there will be any changes in this OS or will all the changes be implemented with iOS 18.



As per Gurman, 2023 is set to be a big year for Apple in terms of AR. They are currently working on two projects (one with the VR headset and the other is an AR lens). These new ventures will revolutionize the VR & AR market, and Apple is taking a big chance here by temporarily shifting focus away from iOS.

OK so next time a Microsoft product is discussed, I expect we can see some balance (meaning sometimes negative) coverage of that company too right? So far, Twitter and Apple have received a scolding from Shaun, but never Microsoft.

Yes, but you know. Apple does not pay to have good articles written here.

@El Duderino

Maybe not but we know Microsoft pay for Shaun’s Microsoft advertorials.

I highly disagree. Without major changes, there will be less bugs, flaws, glitches and things to complain about. Apple fans have been wanting a minor update for a while.

IOS is a mature platform and doesn’t need major changes with every new version. This is a good thing!

“According to industry expert Mark Gurman,”

Mark Gurman isn’t industry expert nor is the writer who probably never used an Apple device.

A bit of googling will tell you who is Mark Gurman. Did Mark Gurman kill your family?

I know who Mark Gurman is and he is not an expert . He is just fake news, rumors spreader.

That’s your opinion.

Barring big changes, Apple can be a trendsetter:

– add READ support for JPEG-XL in iOS for photos, apps and games, and as a decodable format in Webkit. Enough of ancient and bloated jpg and png images, a transition away from those should be initiated.

– a livestream production (or just viewing) preinstalled application updated through store. Twitch and Youtube gaming have grown tyrannical, Apple can shake this up by just propping up a rival or doing a tech preview of its own.

Since when is Shaun an authority on anything? His articles are biased and written at the level of a grade schooler.

I always find iOS to be for grandparents. Very basic and useless.

On the phone, iOS is quite productive; just streamlined. Not everyone needs root access or jailbreaking. That doesn’t make such users “basic and useless”

Apple is also running out of ideals for new features and are not convincing people to keep upgrading frequently. Personally, I think stability would increase if Apple would stop upgrading so often its operating systems. Much like Microsoft found out, too many feature updates cause more issues. Last couple IOS updates have not improved my experience in the least.

Never used iOS, nut I feel disapointed about today’s sutuation of Apple company.

