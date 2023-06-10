Refurbished Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE 2 Models … – MacRumors

Apple today added refurbished Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE 2 models to its online store in the United States, offering the latest Apple Watches at a discounted price for the first time.



The ‌Apple Watch Series 8‌ is available starting at $339 for the 41mm GPS model, which is $60 off of the original price. The 45mm GPS model is priced at $359, a $70 discount off of the original price, and the total available discount goes up to $80 for the highest-end 45mm option.

The ‌Apple Watch SE‌ is available starting at $209 for the 40mm GPS model and $239 for the 44mm GPS model, with slightly higher prices for cellular connectivity.

Apple has a range of discounted ‌Apple Watch Series 8‌ and SE 2 models for sale, in both GPS only and GPS + Cellular configurations. At the current time, Apple is only offering the aluminum ‌Apple Watch Series 8‌ models, and there is no sign of a refurbished Apple Watch Ultra.

The ‌Apple Watch Series 8‌ and ‌Apple Watch SE‌ 2 models initially came out in September 2022, alongside the iPhone 14 models and the ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌.

As with all refurbished products, available stock will fluctuate over time as Apple refreshes what is available, so you may need to check back often if you’re looking for a specific color or size.

According to Apple, all refurbished Apple Watch models go through a rigorous refurbishment process prior to being offered for sale. Refurbishment includes testing, replacement for any defective parts, inspections, cleaning, and repackaging.

All refurbished products are covered by the same one-year warranty that is applicable to new products, with the warranty able to be extended with AppleCare+.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

A selection of macOS tips to make your Mac life a more effortless experience.

A selection of quick iOS tips that will make you a lot more time-efficient in the long run.

50 features and changes you might have missed in macOS Ventura.

Apple on May 18 released iOS 16.5, delivering several sports-related enhancements for Apple News, a new Pride Celebration wallpaper, and several important bug and security fixes.

Apple’s developer conference with an opening keynote featuring Apple Vision Pro headset, new Macs, iOS 17, macOS Sonoma, and more.

New 15.3″ M2 model joins the M2 13.6″ and previous-generation M1 13.3″ models.

Apple’s updated pro-oriented desktop with M2 Max or M2 Ultra chip, tons of ports, and more.

Apple’s highest-end professional desktop with M2 Ultra chip and numerous ports and expansion possibilities.

1 day ago by Hartley Charlton

2 days ago by Tim Hardwick

2 days ago by Tim Hardwick

3 days ago by Joe Rossignol

4 days ago by Joe Rossignol



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source