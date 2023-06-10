Reimagine the future of telecommunications at MWC 2023 – Microsoft

The telecommunications industry is at an inflection point where connectivity has become a commodity and business-to-consumer (B2C) revenue has flattened. The new breed of customer demands enhanced digital experiences while returns on massive capex spending have stagnated. Technology brings an opportunity to fuel transformation and unlock differentiated revenue streams. This transformation will enable telcos to monetize their 5G investments and maximize the value of the edge in innovative ways including cross-industry solutions. Microsoft has a long history of partnering with telcos and other organizations, which provides opportunities for joint innovation and collaboration.
Microsoft is excited to return to Mobile World Congress (MWC), February 27 to March 2, 2023, in Barcelona. With an approach rooted in partnership, we look to inspire and enable this telco transformation at the world’s largest and most influential connectivity event. Keep an eye out for compelling updates from Microsoft Azure for Operators and industry-making news from partners. We look forward to discussions around Microsoft’s extended partnership with OpenAI. Feel free to get a head start and experience the new OpenAI-powered Bing Chat for transportation tips and restaurant recommendations in Barcelona.
Part of becoming a techco means an organization can future-proof its networks, drive down costs, and create new revenue streams. Our booth (3H30 in Hall 3) will showcase several scenarios that are critical to enabling the transformation process.
Learn to revolutionize the way you engage with today’s tech-savvy customers. Speed, security, and availability are essential to providing the highest-quality customer service. With the power of data-driven insights and conversational AI, your customer service teams can deliver frictionless engagement at scale. Eliminate long wait times and slow issue resolution. Come see it all in action with conversational AI-powered solutions for customer engagement by Nuance.
Transform your business with the future of productivity and collaboration. Eliminate inefficient workflows and introduce a hyper-connected business with the power of cloud-native applications, intelligent processes, and automation. With the help of our trusted partners, Amdocs, and Tech Mahindra, you can experience seamless and secure teamwork between employees, suppliers, and partners. Experience anywhere, anytime productivity with demos featuring the latest from Microsoft Teams Phone, Microsoft HoloLens, and industry association TM Forum.
Leverage the power of a carrier grade, hybrid cloud to improve network efficiency, scale more easily, operate autonomously, reduce costs, and grow revenue. Don’t miss our featured partners BT, Nokia, and Deutsche Telekom as well as seeing what is new from Microsoft Azure for Operators with announcements that further modernize network infrastructures and enable a new breed of modern connected applications.
Optimize 5G investments and create new revenue streams with a platform for the rapid development, deployment, and monetization of innovative cross-industry edge and the Internet of Things (IoT) services.
Featured partners include MediaKind, Matrixx, Nvidia, and Blue Planet–Ciena. See new Azure for Operators demonstrations of solutions for the enterprise edge, along with featured Microsoft security presentations.
Take advantage of the opportunity to hear from Microsoft industry experts on stage, discussing a range of topics from 5G acceleration to AI to the metaverse. Check out the following sessions:
Microsoft empowers telecommunications organizations to achieve more through a trusted and secure platform built to elevate customer experiences, streamline enterprise operations and BSS, accelerate network transformation, reinvent product innovation and monetization, and build a secure data-driven business.
Stay tuned for exciting announcements at MWC 2023. Our commitment to the telecommunications industry extends beyond MWC 2023 and more information can be found on our website.
Empowering your future of insights, experience, and growth.
Transcend boundaries with tailored industry solutions. Accelerate time to value, speed up innovation, and drive benefits for your customers, employees, and organization.
Reimagine the future of telecommunications at MWC 2023 – Microsoft
The telecommunications industry is at an inflection point where connectivity has become a commodity and business-to-consumer (B2C) revenue has flattened. The new breed of customer demands enhanced digital experiences while returns on massive capex spending have stagnated. Technology brings an opportunity to fuel transformation and unlock differentiated revenue streams. This transformation will enable telcos to monetize their 5G investments and maximize the value of the edge in innovative ways including cross-industry solutions. Microsoft has a long history of partnering with telcos and other organizations, which provides opportunities for joint innovation and collaboration.