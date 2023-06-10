Netflix announces 2022's most popular shows and movies. Check full list here – The Economic Times

Don’t miss out on ET Prime stories! Get your daily dose of business updates on WhatsApp. click here!
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Thursday kept interest rates unchanged for the second straight monetary review meeting amid abating price pressures, and painted a favourable picture on medium-term economic growth that is likely to be the best among the major world economies.
About two dozen international brands are expected to enter India with their stores this year, the most in a decade, encouraged by a post-Covid consumption surge, property consultants said.
(Catch all the US News, UK News, Canada News, International Breaking News Events, and Latest News Updates on The Economic Times.)
Download The Economic Times News App to get Daily International News Updates.
ETPrime stories of the day
JSW Energy was quietly going green. Now, it has one first-mover advantage its rivals may have missed
Rario vs. Striker: Cricketers, NFTs, and the case for personality and publicity rights
DMart may exit Nifty Next 50 Index. What is keeping the stock away from F&O segment?
New Yorkers wake up to another Trump indictment
Thousands in Quebec evacuated from wildfires
Jharkhand: Illegal coal mine collapses in Dhanbad
Manipur: 3 killed, 2 injured in fresh violence
‘CBI, ED should not work under pressure’
Cops take Sangeeta to WFI chief’s residence
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman meets PM Modi
5 most & least-loved MFs: Know here
Messi honored with huge mural in Albania
Owaisi vs Fadnavis on ‘Aurangzeb ki aulad’ jibe
Trending Now
Popular Categories
Hot on Web
In Case you missed it
Top Calculators
Top Definitions
Most Searched IFSC Codes
Top Story Listing
Top Searched Companies
Top Prime Articles
Top Slideshow
Top Videos
Popular Articles
Most Searched Articles
Top Trending Topics
Private Companies
Trending Articles
Follow us on:
Find this comment offensive?
Choose your reason below and click on the Report button. This will alert our moderators to take action
Reason for reporting:
Your Reason has been Reported to the admin.
Log In/Connect with:
Will be displayed
Will not be displayed
Will be displayed
Stories you might be interested in
Netflix announces 2022's most popular shows and movies. Check full list here – The Economic Times
Don’t miss out on ET Prime stories! Get your daily dose of business updates on WhatsApp. click here!