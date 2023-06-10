Crypto community with 78% historical accuracy sets TRON price for … – Finbold – Finance in Bold

The decentralized, open-source blockchain-based operating system TRON (TRX), has added almost $2 billion to its market cap in the last three months.

As a result of the growth of the digital asset, not just in terms of value but also as the cryptocurrency continues to see increased development in the form of its network, which has added almost 100 million accounts so far.

Due to the number of developments around TRON, the community of voters at CoinMarketCap with 1,408 votes has estimated, that TRX would trade at an average of $0.0755 by the end of June 2022.

Specifically, the estimated price indicates an -$0.007029 or -8.52%) decrease from the decentralized finance (DeFi) asset’s current value of $0.08253.

Based on the performance of its projections for the six previous months, the crypto community has historically anticipated the price of TRX with an accuracy rate of 78%.

According to the TRON DAO weekly report, the total number of accounts on the TRON mainnet has reached close to 100 million – 93,653,586 to be exact – and 1,476,689 new accounts were created during the week of May 16 to May 22.

The overall number of transactions on the network has reached 3.21 billion, with 33.59 million occurring just over a week ago. At the time, the total value locked (TVL) of the blockchain itself has reached 9.2 billion dollars.

Finally, the height of the TRON blockchain surpassed 40.79 million, with a total of 5,963 nodes throughout the network.

Last week on May 24 TRON has been doing exceptionally well leading the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization in terms of gains. Currently, it is trading at $0.08253 down 7.95% in the last 24 hours but still up 1.32% over the week.

As things stand TRX has a total market worth of $7.6 billion, at the time of publication, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Disclaimer: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing, your capital is at risk.

Intermediate Traders and Investors

Copyright © 2023 FINODES LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence. This website is free for you to use but we may receive commission from the companies we feature on this site.

source