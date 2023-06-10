Apple TV+ service outage causing 'content unavailable' error on … – 9to5Mac

Update: Apple TV+ and Apple TV Channel’s System Status now show that the issue has been resolved. Apple reports that the outage lasted 1 hour 32 minutes, between 8:13 PM – 9:45 PM EST.

Apple TV+ and Apple TV Channels are suffering from widespread downtime this evening. The services appear to be down across the board for iOS devices and Mac. When attempting to open the Apple TV app, it may present a longer-than-usual loading icon and quickly go straight to your Library rather than the service.

Members of the 9to5Mac staff can confirm this issue is also affecting the tv+ tab on Apple TV devices – displaying a “Content Unavailable” error message.

Tweets are beginning to come in from affected users, with some claiming that the service has been down since 7:52 pm EST.

Apple’s System Status webpage has both Apple TV+ Channels and Apple TV+ marked yellow with an issue. Interestingly, so is the iTunes Store. The company has yet to acknowledge any problems. Right now, it’s not clear how long the services will be down. You can follow along through the System Status webpage here.

Update: iTunes Store status is now green and no longer appears as an “Issue.”

Is Apple TV down?#AppleTV status:

Users saying that Apple TV had issues since 7:52 PM EST. https://t.co/UJcLU3t9eB

Seeing this too? Please retweet so @AppleTV knows how many are affected. 🙏#appletv pic.twitter.com/zWlPvhJihI

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

My laptop! Lightweight. Fast. Seemingly indestructible.

My current and favorite electric stand-up desk I’ve tested. The quality is great and the price even more so.

source