Best Apple Watch Series 8 deals in 2023 – XDA Developers

Looking to buy an Apple Watch Series 8? Here are the best deals to help you save some money.

The Apple Watch Series 8 belongs to the current crop of smartwatches from the Cupertino tech giant. It was announced alongside the iPhone 14 series at its "Far Out" event in September 2022. We got the Apple Watch Series 8, a more rugged-looking Apple Watch Ultra, and a new affordable model dubbed the Apple Watch SE. All these watches are now up for grabs, and they bring a unique set of features to the table.

The Apple Watch Ultra comes with all the bells and whistles, but the standard Series 8 model is the one to get if you just want all the latest Apple Watch features without paying a premium. It's the one that's more popular and has already earned a spot in our best Apple watch collection. So if you're looking to buy an Apple Watch Series 8, then here are some deals that can help you save some money on your purchase.

The new Apple Watch Series 8 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizes, and they both come with either aluminum or stainless steel finish. It starts at $399 for the GPS and $499 for the cellular version. You can visit the links mentioned below to find the best prices for this watch online right now:

Apple's online store remains one of the best places to buy Apple products, and the Apple Watch Series 8 is no exception. The best thing about buying it directly from Apple is that you can either get it delivered to your doorstep or pick it up from the nearest Apple Store. Apple isn't offering any discounts at the moment, but you can get three months of Apple Fitness+ with your Apple Watch Series 8 purchase. You can also trade in your existing Apple Watch to get up to $165 in credit.

All models of the Apple Watch Series 8 are available to purchase from the company’s online store, and they ship in a couple of weeks.

You can pick up a 41mm GPS version of the Apple Watch Series 8 for a starting price of just $329 right now from Amazon, making it one of the best places to buy it from. Even the 45mm variant of the Apple Watch Series 8 is discounted right now, so be sure to check it out.

Amazon has both the GPS and the cellular version of the Apple Watch Series 8 up for grabs right now.

Best Buy has both GPS and cellular models of the Apple Watch Series 8 in a lot of finishes. There are no discounts on the Apple Watch itself, but you'll get four months of Apple Fitness+, Apple Music, and Apple News+ for free with your purchase. Additionally, you can also trade in your existing Apple Watch for more money.

Best Buy will let you pay the full price for the Apple Watch Series 8 upfront or get 12-month financing, starting at $27.42/month.

Walmart is also matching Best Buy's starting price for the Apple Watch Series 8, meaning you can get it for just $329 right now. The Watch is available in four different colors, and you can either get it delivered to your home or pick it up from your nearest Walmart store.

Walmart is offering both the aluminum and the stainless steel variants of the Apple Watch Series 8 in three colors. You also get the option to pick up your unit directly from a Walmart store near you.

Verizon is one of the few major carriers offering the Apple Watch Series 8 in the U.S. You can buy the watch in both 41mm and 45mm sizes and also pick between aluminum and stainless steel finishes. You can either pay the full price of the watch upfront or get it financed for 36 months. You can also get up to $180 off the Apple Watch Series 8 when you trade in your old smartwatch.

Verizon is now offering some good trade-in deals on the Apple Watch Series 8. You can get up to $180 discount on your purchase depending on the watch you bring for a trade in.

AT&T is also offering the cellular version of the Apple Watch Series 8 in both aluminum and stainless steel finishes. You can buy two watches on an installment plan, activate both on your wireless plan, and get $330 in bill credits over the span of 36 months. This sale includes all the current Apple Watch models, so there are a lot of options to choose from.

You can buy two Apple Watch Series 8 and get $330 off at AT&T right now for a limited time. Grab it while it lasts!

T-Mobile carries both 41mm and 45mm variants of the Apple Watch Series 8 in aluminum and stainless steel finishes. You can also get up to $200 on the second unit if you buy any of the two current Apple Watch models together.

T-Mobile will shave $200 off your purchase if you buy two Apple Watch models together.

US Cellular is carrying both 41mm and 45mm models of the Apple Watch Series 8. Both models are available to purchase in a bunch of different colors, including Midnight, Silver, Red, and Starlight. The carrier isn't offering any discounts at the moment, but you can choose to pay for it upfront or over 12 months or 24 months.

US Cellular is offering the Apple Watch Series 8 in both 41mm and 45mm sizes. You can pair it with an iPhone in an existing line or set it up for someone in your family too.

You can buy both 41mm and 45mm models of the Apple Watch Series 8 from Xfinity Mobile in a bunch of different colors. There aren't any discounts right now, but you can choose to pay the full amount upfront or pay monthly over 24 months.

Xfinity Mobile is also carrying both 41mm and 45mm models of the Apple Watch Series 8, that too in a bunch of different colors.

That brings us to the end of this particular collection in which we've highlighted some of the best Apple Watch Series 8 deals on the market right now. We'll continue scouting the market for more deals and add them to this post once they are available. In the meantime, you can browse through our collection of the best bands and cases to figure out ways to customize your Apple Watch.

An evergreen writer at XDA Developers serving up reviews, buying guides, deals, and more on smartphones that you care about. I have over six years of experience in covering smartphones and their companion products. Before joining XDA Developers, I was a senior reviewer at Digit, a popular tech magazine in India. I have an unhealthy relationship with gaming, so you’ll either find me yelling at my monitors while playing an online shooter or simply lounging with an open-world RPG in my free time.

