OnePlus 11 Goes Global For $699, Offers Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Improved 50MP Camera And More – Wccftech

Although the OnePlus 11 has been available in China for some time now, the company has finally announced the phone for the global markets. Honestly, there is nothing that you don’t already know about it, so let’s just get started.

Sadly, the OnePlus 11 no longer has the Pro moniker, and according to the company, this was done to streamline the available devices. That said, if you expect any differences, that is not the case because the global variant and Chinese variant are not at all different, aside from the software.

The OnePlus 11 has a 6.67-inch 120Hz QHD+ AMOLED display with curves on each side. The company claims this is an LTPO 3.0 display with better response time and the screen running on 1Hz when on the lock screen. However, we doubt it will be any different compared to some of the other phones we have seen.

Powering the OnePlus 11 is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, users will get the choice of either 8 or 16 gigs of LPDDR5X RAM and 128/256GB UFS 4.0 storage. Under the hood, you get a beefy 5,000 mAh battery. Sadly, you are not getting any wireless charging speed. Another weird thing about the new phone is that in regions such as North America, your phone will only get 80-watt fast wired charging, whereas all the other regions will have 100-watt fast charging.

On the back of the OnePlus 11, you will find a triple-camera setup, including the primary 50-megapixel sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 32-megapixel portrait lens. On the front, you have a 16-megapixel camera. Of course, the Hasselblad partnership still carries on with this device. The OnePlus 11 will be running Android 13-based Oxygen 13.1, with four years of major software updates. So you can expect to get up to Android 17 on your device.

Perhaps the best thing about the new OnePlus 11 is the price; the phone will start at $699, making it one of the most tempting flagships that have come out recently. The phone will be available in Titan Black and Eternal Green colors.

