Gurman: New iPads and Macs May Be Announced Through Press … – MacRumors

Apple may decide to release its remaining products for 2022, which include updated iPad Pro, Mac mini, and 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, through press releases on its website rather than a digital event, according to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman.



In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said that Apple is currently “likely to release its remaining 2022 products via press releases, updates to its website and briefings with select members of the press” rather than a digital event. Rumors had suggested that Apple was planning a second fall event in October that would focus on the Mac and iPad, but that may no longer be the case.

Apple appears to have three product updates on the roster for the remainder of 2022: updated 11-inch and 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ models with the M2 chip, an updated ‌Mac mini‌ with ‌M2‌ and unannounced “‌M2‌ Pro” chip options, and updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.

Apple announced the ‌M2‌ chip in June for the redesigned MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro. Other than the new chip, the updates to the Macs and iPads will be relatively incremental upgrades with no major design changes rumored for the products. Apple has released even fairly significant products via press release in the past, such as the AirPods Max and the original AirPods Pro.

