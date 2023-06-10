Google I/O 2023 Is Set for May 10th, With News on Pixel Phones … – MUO – MakeUseOf

Google’s annual developer event will start on May 10th, and could see news on the Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, and Android 14.

Google I/O 2023 will begin on Wednesday, May 10th, it has been confirmed. Google's annual event is primarily designed for developers but traditionally opens with a keynote showcasing the company's latest consumer products. This year, we can expect to see Android 14 in detail for the first time, along with information on a raft of new Pixel devices.

The event will be hosted for a small live audience in Mountain View, California, and you will of course be able to watch for free online.

The Google I/O keynote, hosted by Sundar Pichai, is one of the hottest showpiece events in consumer tech and introduces us to the best products Google is currently developing. Last year, I/O saw the launch of devices like the Pixel 6a and the first Pixel Watch. I/O 2023 should bring a similar focus on hardware, as Google's Pixel ecosystem continues to grow.

While it's too early to nail down exactly what we can expect at the event, we can make some educated guesses.

The mid-range Pixel 7a is in development and is likely to be unveiled, even if it doesn't go on sale immediately. Rumors suggest it will be a massive upgrade over last year's model, with a new camera system, faster display, and support for wireless charging for the first time.

The Pixel Tablet debuted at I/O 2022, and was shown off again during Google's Pixel launch last fall, but still hasn't been given a release date. It's safe to say we'll hear more on that now.

And then there are the persistent rumors of a Pixel Fold, which would be Google's entry into the foldable phone space. It may or may not get a full launch, but given the company's willingness to tease new hardware, we might get a sneak peek—if it does exist.

AI will also be a big focus, especially the new Google Bard, as will Android 14. The Developer Preview launched in February, and I/O 2023 could see the start of the public beta program along with an outline of the new features we can expect.

Among those are a neat app cloning tool similar to that already used in phones from the likes of Samsung and OnePlus. Pocket Lint has listed a number of the other highlights that have been found in the Developer Preview so far.

I/O 2023 takes place on May 10th, with the keynote opening the show. Spaces for that are described as "limited" but you can register if you want to follow the other events online and attend some of the developer sessions virtually. With so much new hardware and software on the way, it's shaping up to be one of the most exciting I/O events for many years.

Andy is a freelance writer and section editor for Android at MUO. He’s been writing about consumer tech since the early 2000s for a wide range of publications, and has a passion for all things mobile.

