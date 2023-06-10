Deals: Record Low Prices Hit Apple's 2022 iPad and iPad Air (Up to … – MacRumors

In addition to a deal on AirPods Pro 2, today we’re also seeing Black Friday prices return for both the 2022 iPad and iPad Air. You’ll find all of these sales on Amazon and a few are matched at Best Buy.

Starting with Apple’s new 10.9-inch iPad, you can get the 64GB Wi-Fi model for $399.00 in all four colors, down from $449.00. This was a sale that became super rare over Black Friday and only B&H Photo had it for a short time.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Every other model of the 2022 iPad is on sale at $50 off as well. You can get the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad for $549.00, the 64GB Cellular iPad is on sale for $549.00, and the 256GB Cellular is on sale for $699.00. Nearly every model has all colors at a discount.

Moving to the new iPad Air, the 64GB Wi-Fi model has hit $499.99, down from $599.00. This one is available in all five colors except Pink, and it’s an all-time low price that’s even beating the low prices we saw on Black Friday.



Similar to the iPad, the 2022 iPad Air is also seeing massive discounts across many of its different configurations, all at $99 off. The 256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air is on sale for $649.99 and the 64GB Cellular iPad Air is on sale for $649.99. Only Best Buy has the 256GB Cellular model at $99 off.

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

A selection of macOS tips to make your Mac life a more effortless experience.

A selection of quick iOS tips that will make you a lot more time-efficient in the long run.

50 features and changes you might have missed in macOS Ventura.

Apple on May 18 released iOS 16.5, delivering several sports-related enhancements for Apple News, a new Pride Celebration wallpaper, and several important bug and security fixes.

Apple’s developer conference with an opening keynote featuring Apple Vision Pro headset, new Macs, iOS 17, macOS Sonoma, and more.

New 15.3″ M2 model joins the M2 13.6″ and previous-generation M1 13.3″ models.

Apple’s updated pro-oriented desktop with M2 Max or M2 Ultra chip, tons of ports, and more.

Apple’s highest-end professional desktop with M2 Ultra chip and numerous ports and expansion possibilities.

2 hours ago by Joe Rossignol

2 days ago by Hartley Charlton

2 days ago by Tim Hardwick

2 days ago by Tim Hardwick

3 days ago by Joe Rossignol



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source