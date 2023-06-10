Does Your Amazon Fire TV Keep Crashing? How to Fix the Problem – MUO – MakeUseOf

We’ll talk you through a number of troubleshooting steps to get your Fire TV back up and running.

There’s nothing more annoying than when your streaming device has issues that prevent you from watching something you want to watch. If your Amazon Fire TV keeps crashing or restarting, don't get frustrated—we’ll show you a number of things you can try to fix the problem.

A Fire TV Stick can have various issues you can troubleshoot. If it keeps crashing, you'll have some specific steps to take.

Many things can cause your Fire TV to become unstable. Its software might be outdated, it might have full storage, or something else.

The best first thing to try is the same quick fix for just about electronics: reboot. Unplug your Fire TV for about a minute and then plug it back in. If that doesn't help, try some of the following steps.

You’ll want to ensure that your Fire TV device has the latest software update. Software updates from your device manufacturer, in this case, Amazon, address everything from security vulnerabilities to bug fixes.

To update your Fire TV software and change the update settings:

To the right, you can see your update version information and the date of your last software update

You can add more storage to a Fire TV using a USB drive, but it might also cause your Fire TV system to become unstable. If you're having issues, try removing it:

It might be a long shot, but if you're using a power block or cord that doesn't supply the right amount of power to your device, it could cause problems. To avoid this, it's best to use the power block and cord that came with your Fire TV device.

Your Fire TV can become overburdened with too much data, slowing it down or even crashing it. Try clearing up some data stored by individual apps:

Starting with the apps at the top of the list (which are taking up the most space), select the app and Clear data, then Clear cache. If you have downloaded content for this app, you can download it again the next time you use the app.

If your Fire TV is bogged down by too many apps or even just one of those apps has corrupted software, uninstalling them can prevent system crashes:

Select any app that you aren't using and navigate to Uninstall.

Any hardware device software can become corrupted for many reasons that can really be unrelated to anything you're doing and out of your control. If your Fire TV software has become corrupted, crashes can be common. Factory resetting it will completely reset your device to how it was when you first took it out of its box:

If you do this, you'll lose any personal data and downloaded content on your Fire TV. After you do this, you'll want to update your device software to ensure your device is up-to-date. Updating your software after a factory reset may take some time, because your device will need to download and install all the relevant updates.

After perhaps a few years, hardware can become obsolete. A hardware device manufacturer may limit support and software updates.

If your Fire TV stick is more than a few years old, you might look into replacing it with the latest version. It can be an annoying hassle to have to buy new hardware, but you can also benefit from improvements that your older version lacks.

Fortunately, most Fire TV problems that cause crashes can be quickly and easily solved. Try some of these quick fixes, and you may be back to streaming your content in no time.

Josh Dollaghan is passionate about home improvement, especially when it comes to next-gen, smart home products. He is a graduate of Colorado State University and has been writing professionally since 2011. He loves spending his spare time with his wife and their two kids. He also enjoys exploring the great outdoors, reading, and composing music.

