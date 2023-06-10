Verizon Business expands BlueJeans Partner Program in Latin … – Verizon

No Updates

Qualified resale partners in Mexico, Peru, Costa Rica and Dominican Republic are now enabled to sell BlueJeans Meetings, Events, Rooms and Gateway.

CognosOnline, Directo and SISAP join BlueJeans Partner Program to expand customer reach and manage increased interest in the region.

NEW YORK – Verizon Business today announced the expansion of its BlueJeans Partner Program to customers in Latin America with new partners and expanded coverage across Mexico, Peru, Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic to help broaden the availability of the BlueJeans video collaboration and interactive livestreaming platform through the channel.

Furthermore, with the addition of BlueJeans to their vendor portfolio, CognosOnline, Directo and SISAP can now offer customers in Latin America a suite of video engagement solutions, including BlueJeans Meetings, BlueJeans Events with Studio, BlueJeans Rooms and the BlueJeans Gateway for Microsoft Teams, to create meaningful and inclusive experiences for every business challenge.

"Fusing together video and mobility, the BlueJeans collaboration and interactive live streaming platform complements our broader networking and communication services, and empowers organizations to create a more flexible, engaging and inclusive workplace,” said Tom Merkle, Managing Partner, North America & Latin America Channels, BlueJeans by Verizon. “With the addition of these countries to help drive the regional expansion of BlueJeans, Verizon is building on its promise to make it even easier for channel partners to work with us and join our global partner network.”

With increased support for partners, including the ability to gain expertise and expand customer reach, interested partners in the Latin America region now have the ability to sell the following approved BlueJeans solutions and services:

BlueJeans Meetings – Streamlines and facilitates more immersive and engaging meetings, BlueJeans Meetings allows customers to collaborate from anywhere, on any device. The following optional features are also available with BlueJeans Meetings in Latin America: Transcription (of recorded Meetings), Closed Captioning, and Premium Calling (Toll-free, dial-in/Call Me, dial out).

BlueJeans Events – Empowers organizations to produce highly interactive and production-grade virtual events and live streams. The platform includes a new all-in-one event production suite (Studio), closed caption translations, simultaneous interpretation, multi-language support and up to 150,000 interactive event participants.

BlueJeans Gateway for Microsoft Teams – Enables customers to turn a room into a video conference endpoint for MS Teams video meetings with a software service. The MS Teams Gateway product is a software solution that enables physical room CPE (cameras, microphones, phones) to join an MS Teams video meeting.

BlueJeans Rooms – Integrates video conferencing systems designed for the user, built for IT, and powered by the BlueJeans Enterprise Video Cloud. The solution reimagines the user experience with an easy-to-use and streamlined in-room experience. Powerful management tools and support services make it easy for IT teams to install, manage, and monitor their BlueJeans Rooms across the company.

With eight countries across Latin America, and 42 active countries globally, BlueJeans is harnessing the power of Verizon, a world leader in communications, to create the most immersive and interactive video engagement tools in the industry.

"Our BlueJeans partnership with CognosOnline and Directo further expands the scope and breadth of services we are able to offer with these leading providers in the region," said Anthony Vettoretti, Director, Latin America and Caribbean, Verizon Partner Solutions

“We look forward to expanding on our expertise and knowledge of the unified communications and collaboration space with the addition of the BlueJeans platform to our digital workplace portfolio,” said Mauricio Nanne, President, SISAP. “We’re glad to see Verizon further investing in its partners and are excited to come together to deliver superior results for our customers, helping them to improve productivity and grow their own business by consolidating their video communications needs with BlueJeans.”

"As we continue to innovate and improve our offerings, we are proud to partner with BlueJeans platform.” Said Fernelly Morales, Executive Director, CognosOnline. “By joining forces, we are excited to provide our clients with top-of-the-line video conferencing technology and seamless collaboration tools. Together, we are committed to delivering exceptional experiences and driving success for businesses in Latin America."

​​​​“With BlueJeans by Verizon, we will be able to deliver secure and reliable video conferencing solutions that support our customer’s hybrid collaboration needs across the regional markets we support," said Francisco Carbia, COO, Directo.

Learn more about the BlueJeans Partner Network and sign up to become a BlueJeans Partner today.

