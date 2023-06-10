Shiba Inu (SHIB) Cold Wallet to Support 6,000 Currencies, Here Are Its Features – U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Lucie, a Shiba ecosystem official and content marketing specialist, has taken to Twitter to share the intricate details of the much-awaited Shiba Inu cold wallet.

Tangem, a Switzerland-based blockchain company, has confirmed its collaboration with Shiba Inu to launch a unique cold wallet solution. It announces that a limited edition of the wallets will arrive soon.

We’ve launched a collab with $SHIB. A limited edition of Tangem Wallets coming soon!

Stay tuned not to miss your chance to order.

WOOF! pic.twitter.com/Vm4OUJu66a

Per the details shared by Lucie, users will be able to store and manage their digital assets, including SHIB, anywhere in the world as the new wallet will support over 6,000 currencies.

Users will also be able to gain access to decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), decentralized exchanges (DEX) and so on.

New $SHIB X @Tangem cold wallet storage

edition

An easy and affordable way to keep your assets safe.

Store and manage your digital assets anywhere in the world

– Supports over 6,000 currencies

– Access to DeFi, NFTs, DEXs and more

– No fees

– No need to input your personal… pic.twitter.com/wj0oGQ3Y7E

The cold wallet shares the same size as a credit card, and as such, users do not need a PC or a laptop; all that is needed is a card and their smartphones.

Another seeming benefit is the lack of reliance on a battery, as Tangem wallets do not need to be charged to work.

The announcement seems timely, as the Shiba Inu team had promised to share an update on the Shiba Inu cold wallet before the end of the week. Also, an AMA was done in collaboration with top crypto exchange Huobi, where prominent SHIB community members spoke at length on the Shiba Inu ecosystem and its direction.

The official SHIB Twitter account is now expected to provide further updates on the date and order details for the wallet.

In positive listing news, Tarmex, a U.S.-based cryptocurrency trading platform, has teased Bone ShibaSwap’s (BONE) listing after it emerged as the winner in a recent poll conducted by the exchange. Bahrain-based crypto exchange CoinMENA also seems to be teasing the Shiba Inu listing; a recent cryptic tweet may suggest so.

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

Disclaimer: Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purpose only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.

