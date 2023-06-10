Upcoming Disney Movies 2023 – New Disney Movies 2023 – Seventeen

There’s so much newness coming from the House of Mouse in 2023.

The best part of our childhoods was watching all the new Disney movies as they rolled out in theaters and on TV, but the magic doesn’t have to stop once we grow up. The House of Mouse is coming out with several new movies this year, from its live-action adaptations of its iconic stories like The Little Mermaid to Marvel’s action-packed releases like The Marvels and Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3. There’s also newness coming from Disney’s beloved animation studio, Pixar, that is sure to pull at our heartstrings.

Moreover,

is churning out exciting new original films all throughout the year, from the sci-fi-slash-coming-of-age story starring Mckenna Grace called Crater, to hip-hop musical World’s Best that’s about a boy connecting with his recently deceased father through rap music.

As we’re looking forward to the upcoming Disney and Marvel movies of 2023, here’s all the info we know about them, from plot points to release dates.

Release Date: February 17, 2023

After a year-long delay, the Marvel Cinematic Universe finally enters Phase 5 with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The third Ant-Man movie gives fans a glimpse into the Quantum Realm as Scott Lang and other heroes explore it.

Release Date: March 10, 2023 on

When a teen under six feet tall makes a bet with the school basketball star that he can dunk by Homecoming, he hopes to impress his crush and gain the respect of his fellow classmates.

MORE: The Best New Teen Movies of 2023

Release Date: March 30, 2023 on Disney Channel and March 31, 2023 on



BFFs Mandy and Ben are surrounded by their classmates’ over-the-top promposals. Mandy only has her eyes on getting into Harvard, but when she’s waitlisted, she begrudgingly asks popular guy Graham — whose dad has connections — for help.

Release Date: April 28, 2023 on

Another retelling of the classic J.M. Barrie’s beloved novel, , this live-action reimagining follows the adventures of a boy who refuses to grow up and the new friends he brings with him to his magical home called Neverland.

Release Date: May 5, 2023

Our fave space guardians embark on one final mission together in the third Guardians of the Galaxy movie.

Release date: May 12, 2023 on

A kid and his best friends decide to explore a legendary crater before he is forced to relocate to another planet. The movie stars A Friend of the Family star Mckenna Grace.

Release Date: May 26, 2023

The highly-anticipated live-action film is finally making its way to theaters with an all-star cast, including Halle Bailey, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Melissa McCarthy, Jacob Tremblay, Awkwafina, and Daveed Diggs.

Release Date: June 16, 2023

Pixar’s latest feature film is set in Element City, where residents made of fire, water, land, and air reside. When a tough, quick-witted firey woman named Ember meets a sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade, they form an unlikely bond that challenges each other’s beliefs and ways of life.

Release date: June 23, 2023 on Disney+

World’s Best is a hip-hop musical comedy about a 12-year-old genius named Prem Patel who learns his late dad was a famous rapper, and decides to be a rapper, too. However, Prem quickly discovers becoming a superstar is anything but easy.

Release Date: June 30, 2023

Harrison Ford’s fifth and final Indiana Jones film is a follow-up to 2008’s Kingdom of the Crystal Skull and includes new cast members, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Antonio Banderas.

Release Date: July 28, 2023

Winona Ryder, Jared Leto, Jamie Lee Curtis, Danny DeVito, Owen Wilson, Rosario Dawson, Tiffany Haddish, Dan Levy, and LaKeith Stanfield star in the upcoming reboot of Disney’s The Haunted Mansion, which is inspired by the theme park attraction of the same name.

Release Date: September 29, 2023

Also known as True Love, this sci-fi film is directed by Star Wars Rogue One‘s Gareth Edwards and stars Gemma Chan, John David Washington, Allison Janney, and Ken Watanabe.

According to Slash Film, which saw the first-released footage of the movie during CinemaCon 2023, The Creator is about a love story that takes place during the middle of a war between humans an A.I.

Release Date: November 10, 2023

The Marvels brings together some of your favorite heroes from Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and WandaVision for an all-new adventure. Brie Larson reprises her role as Carol Danvers and is joined by Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau.

Release Date: November 22, 2023

Disney Animation Studios’ musical Wish hits theaters just in time for Thanksgiving. Oscar winner Ariana DeBose stars as 17-year-old Asha, who releases her emotions regarding her troubled community to the sky. She’s eventually answered by a ball of boundless energy called Star, and they work together to make her wish come true.

Sam is an assistant editor at Seventeen, covering pop culture, celebrity news, health, and beauty. When she isn’t draping her cheeks in blush, you can probably find her live-tweeting awards shows or making SwiftToks.

Stacey Grant is a senior editor at Seventeen who runs the brand’s Snapchat Discover channel. She also covers entertainment topics specializing in nostalgia, such as classic ’90s and ’00s Disney Channel and Nickelodeon content.



9 Shows to Watch After Binging “Never Have I Ever”

Where Are the 19 Duggar Kids Now?

Where is Josh Duggar from Happy Shiny People Now?

Lucas Bravo Teases Gabriel’s Role in “EIP” S4

Simone Ashley Says Bridgerton S3 is “Hotter”

Where is Bill Gothard Now?

The Never Have I Ever S4 Ending, Explained

The Ages of the Cast of “Never Have I Ever”

Your First Look at “Summer I Turned Pretty” S2

Catch Up on “NHIE” a Recap of Seasons 1-3

Tom Says He’s Taking a One-Year Break from Acting

“Wednesday” Is “Ditching” Love Interests for S2

A Part of Hearst Digital Media

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we back.

©2023 Hearst Magazine Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

source