What's New in the iPhone 14: Everything Apple Changed Since … – CNET

Apple’s iPhone 14 line brings along a new Plus size and car-crash detection, but the iPhone 13 is still on sale at a reduced price.
The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.
Apple’s new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus may look similar to last year’s iPhone 13 line, but there are a lot of new changes on the inside. The iPhone 14 line includes new sensors for car-crash detection, a photo processing method called Photonic Engine, the removal of the physical SIM card slot for US phones and improvements to both the rear and front-facing cameras. The most notable swap, however, are the phone line’s sizes: the Mini version is no longer offered as part of the iPhone 14 range, and instead the standard 6.1-inch phone ($799 £849, AU$1,399) arrives alongside a Plus model with a 6.7-inch display, starting at $899.
Apple isn’t done with the iPhone 13 yet though — the company will continue selling both the iPhone 13 and 13 Mini in its store with a modest price drop. The iPhone 13 line now starts at $599 for the Mini and $699 for the standard iPhone 13.
We’ve outlined in the chart the features of the iPhone 14 line against the iPhone 13 line, so you can compare the phones directly. The biggest deciding point could be the phone size: If you want a Mini phone then the iPhone 13 Mini is your only option. Similarly, if you want a larger phone and don’t want to spend over $1,000 for the iPhone 14 Pro Max, then the iPhone 14 Plus would be your pick. If deciding between the similarly-sized iPhone 13 and the iPhone 14, you should check if the iPhone 14’s new features and improved camera are worth the extra $100 for you.
You can also check out our comparison of the entire iPhone 14 lineup, along with explainers on the iPhone 14 Pro’s always on display, its 48-megapixel main camera and the new Dynamic Island feature.
