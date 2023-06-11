Apple confirms a new Mac Pro is coming — but when will it launch? – Digital Trends

It’s been a long wait for Apple to launch a new Mac Pro powered by an Apple silicon chip, but Apple is still committed to making it a reality. That’s according to a senior Apple executive, who confirmed the news in an interview with India Today.

The statement from Bob Borchers, Apple’s Vice President of Worldwide Product Marketing, is the first time Apple has given any official word on the upcoming Mac Pro since the company’s hardware exec John Ternus said in March 2022 that it was “for another day”.

When asked about the Mac’s incomplete transition to Apple silicon chips, Borchers explained that “We have a clear goal to transition fully to Apple silicon. We believe strongly that Apple silicon can power and transform experiences from the MacBook Air to all the way up to the Mac Studio.

“We’ve been very clear from the beginning that our goal is to take our entire product line to Apple silicon,” he continued. “And that’s something we intend to do.”

Although Borchers does not mention the Mac Pro by name, reading between the lines, his statement hints at Apple’s powerful computer. Borchers spoke of the “entire product line” getting Apple silicon chips, and since the Mac Pro is the only Apple computer yet to make that transition, the statement seems to point to the company’s commitment to its beefiest desktop computer.

Elsewhere in the interview, Borchers discussed Apple’s advantage in making its own processors rather than producing chips for other companies. “One of the core advantages we have in developing Apple silicon is that we’re not thinking about anybody but our customers,” he said.

“And we don’t have to think about who else we’re going to sell that chip to. So we don’t dedicate silicon real estate to things that we might not need to use. Instead, we make our decisions based on what we can meaningfully deliver to a customer.”

Borchers was also asked about the battery life of the Apple Watch. He pointed to newer Watches’ fast charging capabilities, but also explained that Apple is thinking hard about how it can balance new and existing features with optimal battery performance and longevity.

While we’re unlikely to see a new Apple Watch any time soon, the Mac Pro is expected to step into the limelight in the coming months. Right now, it’s rumored for either a special spring event or Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June. That means we could have only a few weeks to wait before it sees the light of day.

Apple revamped the MacBook Air with the MacBook Air 13 M2 model, replacing the iconic tapered chassis design with one that more closely mimics the latest MacBook Pros. But it kept true to the “Air” moncker by making the new model the thinnest 13-inch laptop you can buy and keeping it incredibly light.

Now, the MacBook lineup has a new member. The MacBook Air 15 uses the same M2 processor as its smaller sibling and the same IPS Liquid Retina display technology, but the new panel is larger while the chassis remains almost as thin. Given likely equal performance and display quality, it all comes down to size. Do you want a smaller laptop that’s easier to carry around or the extra screen real estate?

Apple announced a ton of new Macs at WWDC 2023, including the 15-inch MacBook Air and a long-awaited update to the Mac Pro. However, the biggest announcement of the event flew under the radar, and it has to do with the older 13-inch MacBook Air.

Introducing the 15-inch model, Apple announced that it’s slashing the price on the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air by $100, bringing it down to $1,100. It’s still not as cheap as the M1 MacBook Air, which comes in at $1,000, but it’s much closer.

At WWDC 2023, Apple announced its first XR headset, the Vision Pro. As expected, the hardware blows away every other VR and AR headset on the market. Unfortunately, the advanced technology packed into the svelte and stylish Vision Pro headset drives the price out of reach of most consumers.

A new standard for XR headsets

For $3,499, the Apple Reality Pro sets a new standard for AR, VR, and the all-inclusive term XR. It allows you to place virtual screens around your Mac, take FaceTime calls without digging into your pocket, and write emails from your couch.

